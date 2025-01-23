Xeriant, Inc. Provides Update on Litigation Against XTI Aircraft Co.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), an aerospace technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of advanced materials, announces an update regarding ongoing litigation against XTI Aircraft Co. (“XTI”), the wholly owned and principal operating subsidiary of XTI Aerospace Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA).

On February 29, 2024, Xeriant, Inc, filed an Amended Complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against XTI alleging that XTI, engaged over a period of time in (1) intentional fraudulent conduct against Xeriant, (2) fraudulent concealment, (3) breach of contract, (4) quantum meruit, (5) unjust enrichment, (6) unfair competition, and (7) misappropriation of confidential information, and sought, among other things, damages in excess of $500 million. XTI moved before the Court on March 13, 2024, seeking to dismiss all Xeriant’s claims except for breach of contract. Xeriant argued before the Court that all of these claims were legitimately alleged and should not be dismissed. On January 14, 2025, the Court agreed with Xeriant’s position that its claims were validly alleged and denied in their entirety all of XTI’s arguments. The Court has ordered that XTI must file an Answer to the Amended Complaint and Xeriant intends to proceed to take discovery.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

