Verkkokauppa.com Oyj INVESTOR NEWS 23 January 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Verkkokauppa.com to publish Financial statements bulletin on 6 February 2025

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish the Financial statements bulletin on Thursday 6 February 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (7:00 a.m. CET, 6:00 a.m. UK time).

Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in Finnish in a live webcast for analysts, investors, and media on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The webcast can be followed at https://verkkokauppa.videosync.fi/2024-q4. In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in English in a live webcast on the result publication day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time. The event can be followed at https://verkkokauppa.videosync.fi/2024-results.

Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail at investors@verkkokauppa.com.

The presentation material will be available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en after publishing the report.

After the events, an on-demand presentation recording is available on the company’s investors website.

For more information, please contact:

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Tomi Lindell, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, tomi.lindell@verkkokauppa.com or Tel. +358 50 593 4119

