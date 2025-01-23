23rd January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 22nd January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,101 Lowest price per share (pence): 690.00 Highest price per share (pence): 697.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 693.1291

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,359,833 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,359,833 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 693.1291 11,101 690.00 697.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 22 January 2025 08:13:35 118 696.00 XLON 00319451576TRLO1 22 January 2025 08:13:35 118 696.00 XLON 00319451577TRLO1 22 January 2025 08:13:36 260 693.00 XLON 00319451578TRLO1 22 January 2025 09:01:06 79 695.00 XLON 00319492046TRLO1 22 January 2025 09:01:06 158 695.00 XLON 00319492048TRLO1 22 January 2025 09:01:06 67 695.00 XLON 00319492049TRLO1 22 January 2025 09:01:06 6 695.00 XLON 00319492052TRLO1 22 January 2025 09:01:06 6 695.00 XLON 00319492054TRLO1 22 January 2025 10:15:54 199 697.00 XLON 00319535327TRLO1 22 January 2025 10:15:54 181 697.00 XLON 00319535328TRLO1 22 January 2025 10:15:54 77 697.00 XLON 00319535329TRLO1 22 January 2025 10:15:54 1,432 697.00 XLON 00319535330TRLO1 22 January 2025 10:31:10 69 695.00 XLON 00319536027TRLO1 22 January 2025 12:37:27 61 695.00 XLON 00319539612TRLO1 22 January 2025 12:37:27 130 695.00 XLON 00319539613TRLO1 22 January 2025 13:43:26 69 695.00 XLON 00319541419TRLO1 22 January 2025 13:43:26 191 695.00 XLON 00319541420TRLO1 22 January 2025 13:53:13 260 695.00 XLON 00319541790TRLO1 22 January 2025 13:53:13 130 695.00 XLON 00319541791TRLO1 22 January 2025 13:53:13 129 695.00 XLON 00319541792TRLO1 22 January 2025 13:53:14 219 694.00 XLON 00319541793TRLO1 22 January 2025 13:53:14 263 694.00 XLON 00319541794TRLO1 22 January 2025 13:53:14 600 694.00 XLON 00319541795TRLO1 22 January 2025 13:56:46 362 693.00 XLON 00319541968TRLO1 22 January 2025 13:57:46 79 692.00 XLON 00319542046TRLO1 22 January 2025 14:06:04 480 693.00 XLON 00319542295TRLO1 22 January 2025 14:18:29 237 692.00 XLON 00319542784TRLO1 22 January 2025 14:18:29 2 692.00 XLON 00319542785TRLO1 22 January 2025 14:18:29 195 693.00 XLON 00319542786TRLO1 22 January 2025 14:33:19 195 692.00 XLON 00319543323TRLO1 22 January 2025 14:33:19 45 692.00 XLON 00319543324TRLO1 22 January 2025 14:33:19 119 692.00 XLON 00319543325TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:02:32 147 691.00 XLON 00319545203TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:14:03 212 691.00 XLON 00319545894TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:14:03 119 691.00 XLON 00319545895TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:14:03 28 691.00 XLON 00319545896TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:14:03 341 691.00 XLON 00319545897TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:14:42 254 690.00 XLON 00319545926TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 56 690.00 XLON 00319545987TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 46 690.00 XLON 00319545988TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 254 690.00 XLON 00319545989TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 118 690.00 XLON 00319545990TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 428 690.00 XLON 00319545991TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 28 690.00 XLON 00319545992TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 58 690.00 XLON 00319545993TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 26 690.00 XLON 00319545994TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 58 690.00 XLON 00319545995TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 77 691.00 XLON 00319545996TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 77 690.00 XLON 00319545997TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:15:59 413 690.00 XLON 00319545998TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:16:06 128 690.00 XLON 00319546004TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:17:32 127 691.00 XLON 00319546077TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:17:37 123 690.00 XLON 00319546081TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:17:56 125 692.00 XLON 00319546089TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:22:18 123 691.00 XLON 00319546401TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:24:40 121 691.00 XLON 00319546569TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:32:12 127 692.00 XLON 00319547196TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:41:09 130 691.00 XLON 00319547832TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:41:09 130 691.00 XLON 00319547833TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:41:50 129 692.00 XLON 00319547943TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:44:38 122 694.00 XLON 00319548214TRLO1 22 January 2025 15:59:46 123 693.00 XLON 00319549058TRLO1 22 January 2025 16:09:00 126 692.00 XLON 00319549648TRLO1 22 January 2025 16:09:00 126 692.00 XLON 00319549649TRLO1 22 January 2025 16:09:33 59 691.00 XLON 00319549695TRLO1 22 January 2025 16:09:33 6 692.00 XLON 00319549696TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970