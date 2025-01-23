iStaging Collaborates with CHANDON to Redefine Virtual Wine Tourism

PARIS, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At iStaging, we are proud to partner with CHANDON, the celebrated sparkling-wine Maison of LVMH, in revolutionizing the wine industry through innovation and immersive technology.

Founded in 1959 by Robert-Jean de Vogüé, CHANDON’s global footprint spans six wineries across Argentina, California, Brazil, Australia, China, and India. In 2024, CHANDON launched its groundbreaking virtual Brand Home experience in Napa Valley, a testament to the Maison’s vision to redefine how wine lovers and businesses interact with their brand.

iStaging played a key role in bringing this vision to life through its SaaS software suite focusing on virtual reality content. By leveraging our cutting-edge virtual tour technology, CHANDON’s 360° VR interface allows users worldwide to explore its rich legacy, iconic products, and event spaces from the comfort of their own homes. More than a marketing and sales tool, this initiative serves diverse objectives, from enhancing employee training and driving B2C sales to showcasing Napa Valley’s estate as a premium event destination.

This virtual CHANDON Home Experience bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, enabling users to reserve event spaces, purchase products, and engage with the brand in a way that feels personal and immersive. By integrating interactive elements into their tours, CHANDON has amplified customer engagement and reinforced its market leadership as a premier luxury destination.

Through this collaboration, iStaging and CHANDON are pioneering the future of oenotourism, blending the artistry of winemaking with the power of technology. As demand for immersive digital experiences grows, our partnership underscores the potential of VR to create meaningful connections and elevate the consumer journey.

Looking ahead, CHANDON is set to expand its virtual Brand Home experience in 2025 to include its other global wineries. At iStaging, we are excited to continue this journey, supporting CHANDON’s vision of delivering unparalleled virtual experiences that captivate audiences and reshape the wine industry.

Together, we are shaping the future of wine tourism—one immersive experience at a time.

Experience it for yourself: https://www.chandon.com/ (select United States to access).

