Medical Footwear Research 2025-2030: Global Market Insights, Competitive Profiles, and Consumer Behavior Analysis

The global medical footwear market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.28 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2025 to 2030. The rising cases of foot-related issues, ankle sprain, ulcers, diabetes, and strain and foot pain owing to obesity are expected to fuel the growth of this market.







Medical Footwear Market Report: Highlights

The online distribution channel emerged as the fastest distribution channel in 2024 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The increasing availability of medical footwear of different brands, free delivery, and seasonal discount on e-retailer platforms are among the major reasons fueling the segment growth

The men segment held the largest revenue share in the medical footwear industry in 2024 due to the increasing prevalence of foot-related issues among men, such as diabetes and orthopedic conditions.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growing awareness among people regarding the benefits of medical footwear including increased blood flow, improved mobility, and enhanced foot support is expected to drive the regional market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

