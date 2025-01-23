Global Flavored Yogurt Market Research 2025-2030: Analysis of the $77.21 Billion Industry with Global and Country-Level Insights on Products and Distribution Channels

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flavored Yogurt Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flavored yogurt market size is anticipated to reach USD 77.12 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2030.

The market is driven by the changing dietary habits and increasing health awareness among consumers. The consumption of the flavored yogurt has been on the rise in the recent past years owing to the factor such as increasing disposable income of middle-age group. The growing popularity of flavored yogurt as dessert option which acts as a ready to eat food item and a rising demand from developing countries are considered to be major factors fueling the growth in the market.

The flavored yogurts can be classified into drinkable and spoonful ranges wherein fruit flavored yogurts such as strawberry, blueberry, raspberry are possessing high competition to the ice-creams or desserts. Health issues such as high calorie, fat can be resolved by the low-fat flavored yogurts as a good alternative option for ice-creams and desserts.



Flavored Yogurt Market Report: Highlights

The strawberry segment dominated the industry with the largest revenue share of 34% in 2024. Strawberry-flavored yogurt is often associated with nostalgia and comfort.

The supermarket segment dominated the industry with the largest revenue share of 45.8% in 2024. It provides consumers with a one-stop shopping experience, offering a wide variety of flavored yogurt brands and types in one location.

Europe's flavored yogurt market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 30.7% in 2024, primarily due to Europeans having a long-standing tradition of consuming dairy products, which includes yogurt.

The Asia Pacific flavored yogurt market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Flavored Yogurt Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Flavored Yogurt Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Flavored Yogurt Market, by Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Strawberry

5.3.2. Blueberry

5.3.3. Vanilla

5.3.4. Peach

5.3.5. Others

Chapter 6. Flavored Yogurt Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Flavored Yogurt Market, by Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Supermarkets

6.3.2. Convenience Stores

6.3.3. Online

6.3.4. Others

Chapter 7. Flavored Yogurt Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Flavored Yogurt Market: Regional Outlook

7.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. North America

7.3.2. Europe

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.4. Latin America

7.3.5. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Flavored Yogurt Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

8.9.1. General Mills Inc.

8.9.2. DANONE

8.9.3. Nestle S.A.

8.9.4. Chobani, LLC

8.9.5. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

8.9.6. LACTALIS

8.9.7. FAGE International S.A

8.9.8. Arla Foods amba

8.9.9. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

8.9.10. YILI.COM INC.

