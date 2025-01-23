U.S. Private 5G Networks Market Forecast 2024-2030: Key Trends, Industry Insights, and Growth Opportunities - A $3.7 Billion Growth Opportunity

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private 5G Networks in the United States: 2024 - 2030" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Private LTE networks in the United States date back to the 2010s as a niche segment of the cellular industry, characterized by specialized projects such as FirstNet early builder networks, tactical LTE networks for the military, iNET's (Infrastructure Networks) 700 MHz LTE network in the Permian Basin, and Tampnet's offshore LTE service rollout in the Gulf of Mexico.
With the availability of new spectrum options and 5G technology, the market is gaining mainstream adoption with deployments of all shapes and sizes, from low-band macrocell networks for utility operations across multi-state service territories and city-wide networks in Las Vegas, Santa Maria, Tucson, Glendale, Brownsville, Longmont, New York City, and other municipalities to medium-scale networks for school districts, university campuses, and military bases; highly localized wireless systems at factories, warehouses, oil and gas facilities, maritime ports, airports, hotels, hospitals, and sports stadiums; and temporary networks in support of live broadcasting and special events.
Although the market is dominated by LTE technology, commercial deployments of private 5G networks are starting to gain significant traction in industrial and enterprise settings. Notable examples of facilities where private 5G networks are operational or being deployed include Walmart's distribution centers, Tesla's Gigafactory Texas, BMW Group's Spartanburg plant, GM's (General Motors) Factory ZERO assembly center, Toyota Material Handling's Columbus production complex, Cummins' JEP (Jamestown Engine Plant), LG Electronics' Clarksville home appliance manufacturing plant, Delta Air Lines' Atlanta operating hub, DFW (Dallas Fort Worth) International Airport, the Port of Virginia's container terminals, Boston Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic's Mentor Hospital, the VA's (Department of Veterans Affairs) healthcare systems, and several of the DOD's (Department of Defense) military installations. Other end user organizations, including John Deere, have also begun implementing standalone 5G connectivity at select facilities, alongside their continued rollout of private LTE networks.
Another emerging trend is the growing recognition of private network-based neutral host solutions for public cellular coverage enhancement in indoor locations where DAS (Distributed Antenna System) installations are deemed too costly and complex to implement. Facilitated by the open accessibility of 3.5 GHz CBRS spectrum, private networks supporting neutral host operations are increasingly being deployed in industrial facilities, carpeted enterprise spaces, public venues, hospitals, hotels, higher education campuses, and schools across the United States.
Some examples of such deployments include Tesla, Toyota, and Cummins' production sites, Meta's corporate offices, City of Hope Hospital, SHC (Stanford Health Care), Sound Hotel, Gale South Beach Hotel, Gale Hotel & Residences (formerly Natiivo Miami), Nobu Hotel, ASU (Arizona State University), Cal Poly (California Polytechnic State University), University of Virginia, Duke University, and Parkside Elementary School.
The research estimates that annual spending on private LTE and 5G network infrastructure in the United States will grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% between 2024 and 2027, cumulatively accounting for more than $3.7 Billion by the end of 2027. The market's growth will be underpinned by a diversity of spectrum options, including shared Band 48/n48 (3.5 GHz) CBRS spectrum, Globalstar's Band 53/n53 (2.4 GHz) spectrum, Band 41/n41 (2.5 GHz) EBS licenses, Band 8/n106 (900 MHz) broadband spectrum for critical infrastructure, dedicated DOD and public safety broadband spectrum, and service provider licensed frequencies.
Key Topics Covered:
The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2024 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts
This report covers the following topics:
- Introduction to private LTE and 5G networks
- Value chain and ecosystem structure
- Market drivers and challenges
- System architecture and key elements of private LTE and 5G networks
- Operational and business models, network size, geographic reach and other practical aspects of private LTE and 5G networks
- Critical communications broadband evolution, Industry 4.0, enterprise transformation and other themes shaping the adoption of private LTE and 5G networks
- Enabling technologies and concepts, including 3GPP-defined MCX, URLLC, TSC, DetNet, NR-U, SNPN and PNI-NPN, RedCap, cellular IoT, high-precision positioning, network slicing, edge computing and network automation capabilities
- Key trends such as the emergence of new classes of specialized network operators, shared and local area spectrum licensing, private NaaS (Network-as-a-Service) offerings, IT/OT convergence, Open RAN, vRAN and rapidly deployable LTE/5G systems
- Analysis of vertical industries and application scenarios, extending from mission-critical group communications and real-time video transmission to reconfigurable wireless production lines, collaborative mobile robots, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and untethered AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)
- Future roadmap of private LTE and 5G networks
- Review of private LTE and 5G network installations worldwide, including 160 case studies spanning 16 verticals
- Database tracking more than 7,300 private LTE and 5G engagements in over 130 countries across the globe
- Spectrum availability, allocation and usage across the global, regional and national domains
- Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Profiles and strategies of more than 1,800 ecosystem players
- Strategic recommendations for LTE/5G equipment and chipset suppliers, system integrators, private network specialists, mobile operators and end user organizations
- Exclusive interview transcripts from 24 companies across the private LTE/5G value chain: A5G Networks, Anritsu, Ataya, Ballast Networks, CableFree (Wireless Excellence), Cavli Wireless, Celona, Digi International, Druid Software, Ericsson, Future Technologies Venture, InfiniG, JMA Wireless, MosoLabs, Neutroon, Nokia, Pente Networks, Picocom, RADTONICS, Shabodi, Sigma Wireless, Telrad Networks, T-Mobile US and X4000 Communications
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2024 to 2030
Private 5G Networks in the United States: 2024 - 2030 - Country-Level Market Size Forecasts
This datasheet provides private LTE/5G market size forecasts for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
- Infrastructure Submarkets
- RAN (LTE & 5G NR Radio Access Network)
- Base Station RUs (Radio Units)
- DUs/CUs (Distributed & Centralized Baseband Units)
- Mobile Core (EPC & 5GC)
- User Plane Functions
- Control Plane Functions
- Transport Network (Fronthaul, Midhaul & Backhaul)
- Fiber & Wireline
- Microwave
- Satellite Communications
- RAN (LTE & 5G NR Radio Access Network)
- Cell Sizes
- Small Cells
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- Macrocells
- Small Cells
- Technology Generations
- LTE
- 5G
- Spectrum
- 3.5 GHz CBRS Band
- Globalstar's 2.4 GHz Spectrum
- 2.5 GHz EBS Licenses
- 900 MHz Broadband Licenses
- DOD Spectrum Assets
- 700 MHz & 4.9 GHz Public Safety Broadband Spectrum
- Mobile Operator Licensed Spectrum
- Other Frequencies
- Vertical Industries
- Agriculture
- Aviation
- Broadcasting
- Construction
- Education
- Forestry
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Military
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Ports & Maritime Transport
- Public Safety
- Railways
- Utilities
- Warehousing & Others
Select Company Coverage Includes:
- 10T Tech
- 1NCE
- 1oT
- 29Metals
- 2TEST (Alkor-Communication)
- 3D-P
- 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)
- 450 MHz Alliance
- 450connect
- 4K Solutions
- 4RF
- 5G Campus Network Alliance
- 5G Health Association
- 5G Media Initiative
- 5GAA (5G Automotive Association)
- 5GAIA (5G Applications Industry Array)
- 5GCT (5G Catalyst Technologies)
- 5GDNA (5G Deterministic Networking Alliance)
- 5GFF (5G Future Forum)
- 5G-MAG (5G Media Action Group)
- 6GEM Consortium
- 6Harmonics/6WiLInk
- 6WIND
- 7-Eleven
- 7Layers
- 7P (Seven Principles)
- 8G Wireless
- A Beep/Diga-Talk+
- A1 Hrvatska
- A10 Networks
- A5G Networks
- AAEON Technology
- AALTO HAPS
- AAR (Association of American Railroads)
- Aarna Networks
- ABB
- ABB Robotics
- ABEL Mobilfunk
- ABiT Corporation
- ABS
- Abside Networks
- Abu Dhabi Police
- Accedian
- AccelerComm
- Accelink Technologies
- Accelleran
- Accenture
- ACCESS CO.
- Access Spectrum
- Accesso
- AccessParks
- Accton Technology Corporation
- Accu-Tech
- Accuver
- Ace Internet Services
- ACE Technologies
- AceAxis
- AceTel (Ace Solutions)
- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
- ACOME
- Acorn Wireless
- Acromove
- ACS (Applied Computer Solutions)
- ACT (Aqaba Container Terminal)
- Actelis Networks
- Actemium (VINCI Energies)
- Actility
- Actiontec Electronics
- Active911
- Actus Networks
- AD Plastik
- Adani Data Networks
- Adani Group
- Adax
- Adcor Magnet Systems
- Addis Ababa Light Rail
- Adecoagro
- Adelaide Airport
- Adeunis
- ADLINK Technology
- ADT
- Adtran
- ADVA
- Advanced Energy Industries
- AdvanceTec Industries
- Advantech
- Advantech Wireless Technologies
- AE Aerospace
- AEG
- Aegex Technologies
- Aena
- Aerial Applications
- Aeris
- AeroFarms
- AeroMobile Communications
- Aerostar International
- Aervivo
- Aethertek
- Aetna Group
- Affarii Technologies
- Affirmed Networks
- AFL Global
- AFRY
- AGC
- AGCO Corporation
- AGCOM
- AGIS (Advanced Ground Information Systems)
- AGM Mobile
- Agnico Eagle Mines
- AG-Placid
- AgriBusiness Connect
- Agroamb
- Agropark NART
- Aguas de Valencia
- AH NET (MVM NET)
- AI-LINK
- AINA Wireless
- Air China
- Airband Community Internet
- Airbus
- Airfide Networks
- AirForestry
- Airgain
- AirHop Communications
- Airlinq
- Airtower Networks
- Airwaive
- Airwave Developers
- Airwave Solutions
- Airwavz Solutions
- AIS (Advanced Info Service)
- AiVader
- Akamai Technologies
- Aker Solutions
- AKIS International
- Akoustis Technologies
- Alaska Airlines
- Alaxala Networks Corporation
- ALBEDO Telecom
- Albemarle Corporation
- albis-elcon
- Alcadis
- Alcatel-Lucent International
- Alcoa
- Alea
- Alectra Utilities
- Alef (Alef Edge)
- Alepo
- Alestra
- Algar Telecom
- Alibaba Group
- Aliniant
- Allbesmart
- Allerio
- Alliander
- Allied Telesis
- Allot
- Alnan Aluminium
- Alpha Networks
- Alpha Wireless
- Alphabet
- Alps Alpine
- Alrosa
- Alsa
- Alsatis Reseaux
- Alstom
- Altaeros
- altafiber (Cincinnati Bell)
- AltaLink
- ALTAN Redes
- ALTEN
- Altice Group
- ALVIS (Argentina)
- AM Telecom
- AMA XpertEye
- AMAGGI
- Amantya Technologies
- Amarisoft
- Amata Corporation
- Amazon
- Ambra Solutions-ECOTEL
- Ambulance Victoria
- Ambulancezorg Groningen
- America Movil
- American Tower Corporation
- AMI (American Megatrends International)
- AMIT Wireless
- AMN (Africa Mobile Networks)
- Ampere Computing
- Amphenol Corporation
- Ampleon
- Ampliphae
- Amtele Communication
- ANA (All Nippon Airways)
- ANAX Metals
- Andesat
- ANDEX (Sendai)
- ANDRA
- Anek Lines
- Anglo American
- AngloGold Ashanti
- Anktion (Fujian) Technology
- Anokiwave
- Anotiva
- Anritsu
- Anshan Iron & Steel Group
- Ansteel Group
- Antamina
- Antenna Company
- Anterix
- Antevia Networks
- Antna Antenna Technology
- Antofagasta Minerals
- Aorotech
- APA Group
- Apex Technology Group
- API (American Petroleum Institute)
- APM Terminals (Maersk)
- APN (All Purpose Networks)
- APPA (American Public Power Association)
- Apple
- Applus+ IDIADA
- APRESIA Systems
- APSTAR (APT Satellite Company)
- Asia Pacific Telecom
- Aqualia
- Aqura Technologies
- Arabsat
- Aramco (Saudi Arabian Oil Company)
- Aramco Digital
- ARBURG
- Arcelik
- ArcelorMittal
- Archos
- Ardea Resources
- Arete M
- Argela
- Argentine Federal Police
- ArgoNET
- Aria Networks
- Arista Networks
- Arizona National Guard
- Arkessa
- Arm
- Armour Communications
- ARQ Group
- Arqit Quantum
- Arqueiro Telecom
- Arrcus
- Arrow Energy
- Artemis Networks
- Artemis Resources
- Artiza Networks
- Aruba
- Arukona
