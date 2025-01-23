U.S. Private 5G Networks Market Forecast 2024-2030: Key Trends, Industry Insights, and Growth Opportunities - A $3.7 Billion Growth Opportunity

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private 5G Networks in the United States: 2024 - 2030" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Private LTE networks in the United States date back to the 2010s as a niche segment of the cellular industry, characterized by specialized projects such as FirstNet early builder networks, tactical LTE networks for the military, iNET's (Infrastructure Networks) 700 MHz LTE network in the Permian Basin, and Tampnet's offshore LTE service rollout in the Gulf of Mexico.

With the availability of new spectrum options and 5G technology, the market is gaining mainstream adoption with deployments of all shapes and sizes, from low-band macrocell networks for utility operations across multi-state service territories and city-wide networks in Las Vegas, Santa Maria, Tucson, Glendale, Brownsville, Longmont, New York City, and other municipalities to medium-scale networks for school districts, university campuses, and military bases; highly localized wireless systems at factories, warehouses, oil and gas facilities, maritime ports, airports, hotels, hospitals, and sports stadiums; and temporary networks in support of live broadcasting and special events.

Although the market is dominated by LTE technology, commercial deployments of private 5G networks are starting to gain significant traction in industrial and enterprise settings. Notable examples of facilities where private 5G networks are operational or being deployed include Walmart's distribution centers, Tesla's Gigafactory Texas, BMW Group's Spartanburg plant, GM's (General Motors) Factory ZERO assembly center, Toyota Material Handling's Columbus production complex, Cummins' JEP (Jamestown Engine Plant), LG Electronics' Clarksville home appliance manufacturing plant, Delta Air Lines' Atlanta operating hub, DFW (Dallas Fort Worth) International Airport, the Port of Virginia's container terminals, Boston Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic's Mentor Hospital, the VA's (Department of Veterans Affairs) healthcare systems, and several of the DOD's (Department of Defense) military installations. Other end user organizations, including John Deere, have also begun implementing standalone 5G connectivity at select facilities, alongside their continued rollout of private LTE networks.

Another emerging trend is the growing recognition of private network-based neutral host solutions for public cellular coverage enhancement in indoor locations where DAS (Distributed Antenna System) installations are deemed too costly and complex to implement. Facilitated by the open accessibility of 3.5 GHz CBRS spectrum, private networks supporting neutral host operations are increasingly being deployed in industrial facilities, carpeted enterprise spaces, public venues, hospitals, hotels, higher education campuses, and schools across the United States.

Some examples of such deployments include Tesla, Toyota, and Cummins' production sites, Meta's corporate offices, City of Hope Hospital, SHC (Stanford Health Care), Sound Hotel, Gale South Beach Hotel, Gale Hotel & Residences (formerly Natiivo Miami), Nobu Hotel, ASU (Arizona State University), Cal Poly (California Polytechnic State University), University of Virginia, Duke University, and Parkside Elementary School.

The research estimates that annual spending on private LTE and 5G network infrastructure in the United States will grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% between 2024 and 2027, cumulatively accounting for more than $3.7 Billion by the end of 2027. The market's growth will be underpinned by a diversity of spectrum options, including shared Band 48/n48 (3.5 GHz) CBRS spectrum, Globalstar's Band 53/n53 (2.4 GHz) spectrum, Band 41/n41 (2.5 GHz) EBS licenses, Band 8/n106 (900 MHz) broadband spectrum for critical infrastructure, dedicated DOD and public safety broadband spectrum, and service provider licensed frequencies.

Introduction to private LTE and 5G networks

Value chain and ecosystem structure

Market drivers and challenges

System architecture and key elements of private LTE and 5G networks

Operational and business models, network size, geographic reach and other practical aspects of private LTE and 5G networks

Critical communications broadband evolution, Industry 4.0, enterprise transformation and other themes shaping the adoption of private LTE and 5G networks

Enabling technologies and concepts, including 3GPP-defined MCX, URLLC, TSC, DetNet, NR-U, SNPN and PNI-NPN, RedCap, cellular IoT, high-precision positioning, network slicing, edge computing and network automation capabilities

Key trends such as the emergence of new classes of specialized network operators, shared and local area spectrum licensing, private NaaS (Network-as-a-Service) offerings, IT/OT convergence, Open RAN, vRAN and rapidly deployable LTE/5G systems

Analysis of vertical industries and application scenarios, extending from mission-critical group communications and real-time video transmission to reconfigurable wireless production lines, collaborative mobile robots, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and untethered AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)

Future roadmap of private LTE and 5G networks

Review of private LTE and 5G network installations worldwide, including 160 case studies spanning 16 verticals

Database tracking more than 7,300 private LTE and 5G engagements in over 130 countries across the globe

Spectrum availability, allocation and usage across the global, regional and national domains

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Profiles and strategies of more than 1,800 ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for LTE/5G equipment and chipset suppliers, system integrators, private network specialists, mobile operators and end user organizations

Exclusive interview transcripts from 24 companies across the private LTE/5G value chain: A5G Networks, Anritsu, Ataya, Ballast Networks, CableFree (Wireless Excellence), Cavli Wireless, Celona, Digi International, Druid Software, Ericsson, Future Technologies Venture, InfiniG, JMA Wireless, MosoLabs, Neutroon, Nokia, Pente Networks, Picocom, RADTONICS, Shabodi, Sigma Wireless, Telrad Networks, T-Mobile US and X4000 Communications

Market analysis and forecasts from 2024 to 2030

Private 5G Networks in the United States: 2024 - 2030 - Country-Level Market Size Forecasts



This datasheet provides private LTE/5G market size forecasts for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Infrastructure Submarkets RAN (LTE & 5G NR Radio Access Network) Base Station RUs (Radio Units) DUs/CUs (Distributed & Centralized Baseband Units) Mobile Core (EPC & 5GC) User Plane Functions Control Plane Functions Transport Network (Fronthaul, Midhaul & Backhaul) Fiber & Wireline Microwave Satellite Communications

Cell Sizes Small Cells Indoor Outdoor Macrocells

Technology Generations LTE 5G

Spectrum 3.5 GHz CBRS Band Globalstar's 2.4 GHz Spectrum 2.5 GHz EBS Licenses 900 MHz Broadband Licenses DOD Spectrum Assets 700 MHz & 4.9 GHz Public Safety Broadband Spectrum Mobile Operator Licensed Spectrum Other Frequencies

Vertical Industries Agriculture Aviation Broadcasting Construction Education Forestry Healthcare Manufacturing Military Mining Oil & Gas Ports & Maritime Transport Public Safety Railways Utilities Warehousing & Others



