U.S. Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings Market Analysis 2018-2023, 2024 and Forecasts for 2025-2028

This study examines the demand for liquid-applied roof coatings in the United States, categorized by product type, application (whether for new construction or reroofing), market (residential or commercial), and building type. It also provides demand data by major US regions and subregions.
US demand for liquid-applied roof coatings is forecast to increase 1.1% annually through 2028 to 11.91 million squares valued at $1.3 billion. Going forward, real growth will be restrained in comparison to the period that ran from 2018 to 2023, due to unusually high weather-related reroofing demand in 2023.
The products analyzed in the study include acrylic, asphalt, silicone, urethane, blended coatings, polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) coatings, and coatings made from butyl rubber, polyurea, polyaspartic, terpolymers, and coal tar. The residential market is further divided by building type, encompassing single-family detached houses, single-family attached houses, apartment or condominium buildings with multiple units, and manufactured homes.
The commercial market is segmented into institutional buildings, office and trade structures, industrial facilities, and other nonresidential structures. Additionally, the study breaks down the demand for liquid-applied roof coatings across the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West regions of the US.
Historical data is provided for the years 2013, 2018, and 2023, along with forecasts for the years 2028 and 2033. Annual data from 2020 to 2027 is also included. This is provided in current US dollars (accounting for inflation) and in squares. Annual data from 2020 to 2027 is also included in this study.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Short-Term Analysis
- Economic Forecast
- Short-Term Construction Industry Outlook
- Short-Term Roof Coatings Industry Trends
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Market Trends & Growth Factors
- Product Trends
- Area Demand
- Market Value
- New Roofing vs. Reroofing
- Demand by Project Type
- New Roofing
- Maintenance, Reroofing, Improvement, & Repair
- Markets & Building Types
- Inflation & Pricing Trends
- Raw Material Trends
- Demand by Material
- Plastic Resins
- Asphalt
- Fiber, Fillers & Other Additives
4. Factors Impacting Roof Coating Demand
- Building Construction Activity
- Size & Age of Building Stock
- Weather & Climate
- Roof Slope: Low Slope vs. Steep Slope
- Installation Issues
- Shortage of Trained Roofing Installers
- Worker Safety
- Building Codes
- Adoption of Roof Maintenance Programs
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Cool Roofing Trends
- Competitive Roofing Products
5. Acrylic Roof Coatings
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand Forecast
- Regional Trends
- New Product Development
- Key Suppliers
6. Asphalt Roof Coatings
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand Forecast
- Regional Trends
- New Product Development
- Key Suppliers
7. Silicone Roof Coatings
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand Forecast
- Regional Trends
- New Product Development
- Key Suppliers
8. Urethane (Polyurethane) Roof Coatings
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand Forecast
- Regional Trends
- New Product Development
- Key Suppliers
9. Blended Roof Coatings
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand Forecast
- Regional Trends
- Key Suppliers
10. PMMA, Polyurea, & Other Roof Coatings
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand Forecast
- Regional Trends
- New Product Development
- Key Suppliers
11. Regional Trends
- Demand by Region
- Northeast
- New England
- Middle Atlantic
- Midwest
- East North Central
- West North Central
- South
- South Atlantic
- East South Central
- West South Central
- West
- Mountain
- Pacific
12. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Production
- Marketing
- Distribution
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants
