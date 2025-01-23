U.S. Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings Market Analysis 2018-2023, 2024 and Forecasts for 2025-2028

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Liquid-Applied Roof Coatings Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the demand for liquid-applied roof coatings in the United States, categorized by product type, application (whether for new construction or reroofing), market (residential or commercial), and building type. It also provides demand data by major US regions and subregions.

US demand for liquid-applied roof coatings is forecast to increase 1.1% annually through 2028 to 11.91 million squares valued at $1.3 billion. Going forward, real growth will be restrained in comparison to the period that ran from 2018 to 2023, due to unusually high weather-related reroofing demand in 2023.

The products analyzed in the study include acrylic, asphalt, silicone, urethane, blended coatings, polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) coatings, and coatings made from butyl rubber, polyurea, polyaspartic, terpolymers, and coal tar. The residential market is further divided by building type, encompassing single-family detached houses, single-family attached houses, apartment or condominium buildings with multiple units, and manufactured homes.

The commercial market is segmented into institutional buildings, office and trade structures, industrial facilities, and other nonresidential structures. Additionally, the study breaks down the demand for liquid-applied roof coatings across the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West regions of the US.

Historical data is provided for the years 2013, 2018, and 2023, along with forecasts for the years 2028 and 2033. Annual data from 2020 to 2027 is also included. This is provided in current US dollars (accounting for inflation) and in squares. Annual data from 2020 to 2027 is also included in this study.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Short-Term Analysis

Economic Forecast

Short-Term Construction Industry Outlook

Short-Term Roof Coatings Industry Trends

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Market Trends & Growth Factors

Product Trends

Area Demand

Market Value

New Roofing vs. Reroofing

Demand by Project Type New Roofing Maintenance, Reroofing, Improvement, & Repair Markets & Building Types Inflation & Pricing Trends Raw Material Trends

Demand by Material Plastic Resins Asphalt Fiber, Fillers & Other Additives



4. Factors Impacting Roof Coating Demand

Building Construction Activity

Size & Age of Building Stock

Weather & Climate

Roof Slope: Low Slope vs. Steep Slope

Installation Issues

Shortage of Trained Roofing Installers

Worker Safety

Building Codes

Adoption of Roof Maintenance Programs

Sustainability Initiatives

Cool Roofing Trends

Competitive Roofing Products

5. Acrylic Roof Coatings

Scope & Product Description

Demand Forecast

Regional Trends

New Product Development

Key Suppliers

6. Asphalt Roof Coatings

Scope & Product Description

Demand Forecast

Regional Trends

New Product Development

Key Suppliers

7. Silicone Roof Coatings

Scope & Product Description

Demand Forecast

Regional Trends

New Product Development

Key Suppliers

8. Urethane (Polyurethane) Roof Coatings

Scope & Product Description

Demand Forecast

Regional Trends

New Product Development

Key Suppliers

9. Blended Roof Coatings

Scope & Product Description

Demand Forecast

Regional Trends

Key Suppliers

10. PMMA, Polyurea, & Other Roof Coatings

Scope & Product Description

Demand Forecast

Regional Trends

New Product Development

Key Suppliers

11. Regional Trends

Demand by Region

Northeast

New England

Middle Atlantic

Midwest

East North Central

West North Central

South

South Atlantic

East South Central

West South Central

West

Mountain

Pacific

12. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Production

Marketing

Distribution

Mergers & Acquisitions

List of Industry Participants

