Absinthe Market Research 2025-2033: Enhancing Desserts, Cocktails, and Gourmet Dining Experiences Worldwide

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Absinthe Market Report by Type, Application, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global absinthe market size reached USD 50.5 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 64 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2025-2033. The increasing consumer demand for craft spirits, a resurgence in cocktail culture, the popularity of artisanal and premium beverages, expanding distribution channels, and evolving regulatory landscapes are propelling the market growth.

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global absinthe market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on type and application.



Absinthe Market Trends



Significant growth in the F&B industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Absinthe is widely used to enhance taste, prevent bacterial growth, and add flavors to sauces, desserts, and confectionery products. In line with this, the increasing consumption of absinthe at hotels, bars, and restaurants as a cocktail drink or in combination with wine, vermouth, gin, grapefruit juice, orange flower water, blackberries, or grenadine is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the rising product demand for garnishing food products, such as red meat, fish, and curries, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the widespread product utilization in alternative medicine applications due to the presence of wormwood to reduce inflammation, improve digestive health, alleviate pain, remove harmful parasites, minimize osteoarthritis, and treat nausea, stomach cramps, and liver diseases is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of additional flavors by manufacturers, coupled with the increasing demand for exotic and premium alcoholic products, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers and increasing product demand among artists, painters, musicians, and guitarists, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Butterfly Absinthe, Hill's Liquere North America, Hood River Distillers Inc., Jade Liqueurs LLC, La Clandestine, La Fee Absinthe, Milan METELKA a.s., Pacific Distillery, Pernod Ricard, Philadelphia Distilling and Teichenne S.A.

Kindly, note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.



Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global absinthe market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global absinthe market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the global absinthe market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global absinthe market?

5. What is the breakup of the global absinthe market based on the type?

6. What is the breakup of the global absinthe market based on the application?

7. What are the key regions in the global absinthe market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global absinthe market?



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Absinthe Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Absinthe Blanche

6.2 Absinthe Amber

6.3 Absinthe Verte

6.4 Absinthe Ordinaire

6.5 Absinthe Reve Pastis

6.6 Absinthe Bohemian

6.7 Others

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food and Beverage

7.2 Cosmetic

7.3 Medical

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East and Africa

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Butterfly Absinthe

13.3.2 Hill's Liquere North America

13.3.3 Hood River Distillers Inc.

13.3.4 Jade Liqueurs LLC

13.3.5 La Clandestine

13.3.6 La Fee Absinthe

13.3.7 Milan METELKA a.s.

13.3.8 Pacific Distillery

13.3.9 Pernod Ricard

13.3.10 Philadelphia Distilling

13.3.11 Teichenne S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbijnl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.