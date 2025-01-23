Spare Parts Logistics Market Research 2025-2033, Featuring Profiles of Leading Players - CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV, FedEx Corporation & More

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spare Parts Logistics Market Report by Type, End User, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spare parts logistics market size reached USD 47.1 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 63.6 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.21% during 2025-2033. The increasing demand in the automotive industry, various technological advancements, and rising expenditure capacities of consumers represent some of the key factors driving the market.



The increasing demand for spare parts in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth as they are widely used to interchange a dysfunctional section of a machine with a functional one. In line with this, the rising consumer preference toward used or old vehicles owing to increasing prices of new vehicles is facilitating the demand for spare parts.

Additionally, the introduction of multi-story shelf systems and automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) for storing spare pacers and protecting them from hazardous substances is favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, key players are focusing on better transparency and efficiency, and minimizing the delivery time is providing an impetus to the market growth. Along with this, the utilization of a global positioning system (GPS) to monitor the speed and routes of the vehicle going to the assigned destination is propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), transportation management systems (TMS), and the adoption of warehouse management, order entry, automated transportation, and dispatching communication systems for streamlining operations and reducing risks are positively influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing utilization of spare parts logistics in the electronics industry to ensure an optimal level of availability of essential components used for electronic devices is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including increasing production of passenger vehicles, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global spare parts logistics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on type and end user.



Type Insights:

Ocean Freight

Air Freight

Inland Freight

According to the report, ocean freight represented the largest segment.



End User Insights:

Automotive

Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

According to the report, automotive represented the largest segment.



Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

According to the report, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for spare parts logistics. Some of the factors driving the Asia-Pacific spare parts logistics market included rising expenditure capacities of consumers, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and increasing consumer preference toward used or old vehicles.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global spare parts logistics market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the companies covered include CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM S.A.), DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV A/S, FedEx Corporation, Kerry Logistics Network Limited (SF Express Co. Ltd.), Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Logwin AG (Delton AG), Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, United Parcel Service Inc., etc.

Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global spare parts logistics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global spare parts logistics market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive spare parts logistics markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the competitive structure of the global spare parts logistics market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global spare parts logistics market?

