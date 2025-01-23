Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Sports Global Market Size & Growth Report with Updated Analysis & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2025 Sports Global Market Size & Growth Report covers revenue, growth, and regional share across 4 global regions, 22 subregions, and 195 countries. Historical data is from 2013 through 2024, with forecasts for 2025 and 2029.



The historical data utilizes in-depth survey results from companies in the Sports industry combined with country and regional economic, firmographic, and demographic data. Our analysts develop the forecasts using models that account for trends and dynamics in the industry, country, region, and macroeconomic factors.



The Sports industry comprises professional, semiprofessional, or amateur sports clubs primarily engaged in presenting sporting events before an audience. These companies may or may not operate the facility for presenting these events. Independent professional, semiprofessional or amateur athletes (in their role of athletes), and operators of race tracks are also included.



This report is relied on by professionals looking for a complete worldwide view of and forecast for industry market size, revenue, and growth. This report is ideal for market sizing, strategic planning, sales & marketing strategy, performance benchmarking, and geographic expansion. All the top banks, consulting firms, and many of the Fortune 1000 depend on these reports for their market research needs.

REGIONS

North America

South America

Central America

Caribbean

Eastern Asia

Southeast Asia

Australasia

Other Oceania

Southern Asia

Central Asia

Western Europe

Northern Europe

Southeastern Europe

Eastern Europe

Southern Europe

UK & Ireland

North Africa

Southern Africa

Central Africa

Western Africa

Middle East

Eastern Africa

