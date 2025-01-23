Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report 2025-2034, Featuring Profiles of Leading Companies - Cooper Surgical, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Hamilton Thorne, Merck, and Genea Limited

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Assisted Reproductive Technology market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







The assisted reproductive technology market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $34.35 billion in 2024 to $37.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in infertility rates, changing societal norms, growing awareness, legislative support, aging population.



The assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $52.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing maternal age, rising demand for same-sex parenting, medical tourism, expanding healthcare infrastructure, research and development. Major trends in the forecast period include use of artificial intelligence (AI), egg freezing, single-embryo transfer (SET), PGT-A and genetic screening, innovative fertility preservation techniques.



The assisted reproductive technology market is anticipated to experience growth due to the increasing number of infertility cases. Infertility, diagnosed after a year of unsuccessful attempts to conceive, impacts a significant portion of the global adult population, affecting approximately 1 in 6 adults or 17.5% globally, as stated by the World Health Organization in April 2023. As a result, the rising prevalence of infertility cases is propelling the demand for assisted reproductive technology (ART), which encompasses fertility treatments involving both male and female reproductive components.



The escalating prevalence of obesity is poised to drive the growth of the ART market in the future. The World Heart Federation reported in March 2023 that around 2.3 billion individuals, including adults and children, were affected by obesity or being overweight globally. Projections indicate that by 2025, this number may soar to 2.7 billion, underscoring the significant impact of obesity on fertility and the subsequent demand for specialized ART services.



A prominent trend shaping the ART market is the advancement of technology. Leading companies are actively developing technological solutions to fortify their positions within the industry. Notably, Alife Health introduced the Alife Assist platform in October 2022, an innovative suite of products leveraging data-driven insights and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process. This platform, consisting of Stim Assist, Embryo Assist, and Insights, caters to reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and clinic administrators, aiding in clinical decision-making, streamlining IVF clinic operations, and optimizing medication dosing, embryo grading, and real-time performance monitoring. The implementation of such technology not only enhances the patient experience but also improves success rates in IVF procedures.



Leading companies in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) sector are spearheading the development of innovative products to gain a competitive edge in the market. For example, in July 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a renowned US-based biotechnology firm, introduced two pioneering next-generation sequencing-based options specifically crafted to support preimplantation genetic testing-aneuploidy (PGT-A) in the context of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) research. The cutting-edge products, namely the Ion ReproSeq PGT-A Kit and the Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Kit, are tailored for use in reproductive health labs. These are the first research-use assays in the field, and they are compatible with the Ion Torrent Genexus Integrated Sequencer, providing a comprehensive workflow from the initial sample to the final result for aneuploidy analysis. PGT-A testing facilitates the identification of chromosomal irregularities in embryo samples, offering researchers invaluable genetic insights to potentially bolster the success rate of future pregnancies and improve the health of future generations. The Genexus Integrated Sequencer streamlines the research process by enabling templating, sequencing, and analysis on a single platform. Additionally, the Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Panel kit includes quality control features designed to detect contamination, prevent sample mix-ups, and identify triploidy in embryos.



In November 2023, CooperCompanies, a US-based medical device firm, acquired Cook Medical's Reproductive Health business for $300 million. The products obtained in this acquisition complement CooperSurgical's current portfolio of medical devices and strengthen the company's position as a leading global provider in the fields of fertility and women's health. Cook Medical is a US-based supplier of assisted reproductive technology.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Diagnosis: Ovulation Testing; Hysterosalpingography; Ovarian Reserve Testing; Genetic Testing

2) By Procedure Type: Fresh Non-Donor; Fresh Donor; Frozen Donor; Frozen Non-Donor; Embryo or Egg Banking

3) By End-User: Hospitals; Fertility Clinics; Other End-Users



Subsegments:



1) By Ovulation Testing: Urine Ovulation Predictor Kits; Saliva Ovulation Test Kits

2) By Hysterosalpingography (HSG): X-ray HSG; Sonohysterography (SHG)

3) By Ovarian Reserve Testing: Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Testing; Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) Testing; Antral Follicle Count (AFC) via Ultrasound

4) By Genetic Testing: Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT); Carrier Screening Tests; Genetic Compatibility Testing



Key Assisted Reproductive Technology Companies Profiled: Cooper Surgical Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Hamilton Thorne Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Genea Limited



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $37.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $52.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

The major companies featured in this Assisted Reproductive Technology market report include:

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Genea Limited

California Cryobank

European Sperm Bank

OvaScience Inc.

Bloom IVF Centre

Vitrolife AB

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc.

Nidacon International AB

Monash IVF Group Ltd.

Cook Medical

INVO Bioscience Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Anecova Sa

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Microm Ltd.

Inception Sciences Inc.

Progyny Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology IP Ltd.

IVI-RMA Global

Boston IVF

CARE Fertility Group

Virtus Health

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

Shady Grove Fertility

CCRM Fertility

New Hope Fertility Center

Houston Fertility Institute

Pacific Fertility Center

RMA of New Jersey

Sher Fertility Institute

IVF Florida

ORM Fertility

HRC Fertility

Arizona Center for Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility

San Diego Fertility Center

Fertility Centers of Illinois

