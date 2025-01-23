Global Market for Green (Low-Carbon) Steel Report 2025-2035, with Profiles of 45+ Major Green Steel Producers and Clean Technology Providers

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Green (Low-Carbon) Steel 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As countries around the world set ambitious decarbonization targets, the steel sector is under increasing pressure to adopt cleaner technologies and processes. This shift is driving rapid advancements in low-carbon steelmaking, with a focus on hydrogen-based production, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), and electrification using renewable energy.

Many major steel producers have announced plans to invest billions of dollars in low-carbon production capacity over the coming years. Europe is currently leading the charge, with companies like ArcelorMittal, SSAB, and Thyssenkrupp all pursuing green steel initiatives. China, the world's largest steel producer, has also set targets to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, which is expected to drive significant investments in low-carbon steelmaking.

Looking ahead, the green steel market is projected to grow rapidly as more companies adopt clean production technologies and governments implement supportive policies. This growth will be driven by increasing demand from key end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and consumer appliances, as well as rising carbon prices and stricter emissions regulations. In terms of regional demand, Europe is expected to be a key market for green steel over the next decade, driven by the EU's ambitious climate targets and the implementation of a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) that will put a price on imported steel based on its carbon content.

Despite the positive outlook, the green steel market faces several challenges that could impact its growth trajectory. One of the biggest barriers is the high cost of low-carbon production technologies compared to conventional steelmaking processes. While costs are expected to come down over time as technologies mature and scale up, green steel is likely to remain more expensive than traditional steel in the near term. Other challenges include limited availability of renewable energy and green hydrogen, regulatory uncertainty, and technical limitations of some low-carbon production processes. Overall, the market for green steel is expected to grow significantly over the next decade as the industry transitions towards more sustainable production methods. With major investments planned by steel producers around the world and increasing demand from key end-use sectors, low-carbon steel is poised to play a critical role in the global decarbonization effort. However, the industry will need to overcome several challenges related to costs, infrastructure, and technology readiness in order to fully realize the potential of green steel.

The Global Market for Green (Low-Carbon) Steel 2025-2035 is a comprehensive market report analyzing the rapidly evolving green steel industry, focusing on current and emerging low-carbon production technologies, key players, market trends, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides an in-depth look at the global green steel market, starting with an introduction to current steelmaking processes and the industry's decarbonization targets and policies. It explores the properties of green steel, and analyzes various clean production technologies including their advantages, limitations and technology readiness levels (TRLs). Key technologies covered include hydrogen DRI, molten oxide electrolysis, CCUS, biochar, hydrogen plasma reduction, and more.

The market for green steel is segmented by major end-use industries such as automotive, construction, consumer appliances, machinery, rail, packaging and electronics. For each industry, the report provides an overview, green steel applications, and case studies. Profiles of more than 40 producers and technology providers are included.

Current and planned green steel production capacity is mapped globally, with a focus on key players and projects in regions including Europe, North America, China, India, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The competitive landscape is analyzed, highlighting major steel producers, technology providers, and partnerships across the value chain.

The report includes market forecasts to 2035, with projections for green steel production capacity, volumes, market value, and regional demand. Granular data is provided for production versus demand through 2035, as well as forecast revenues by end-use industry and region. This enables industry stakeholders to identify target markets and applications where green steel demand is predicted to surge over the coming decade.

Beyond an analysis of market drivers and trends, the report delves into the challenges facing the green steel industry as it scales up novel technologies and competes with incumbent production processes. Regulatory and cost barriers are examined, as well as issues around technology readiness and raw material availability.

The report serves as an essential resource for companies across the green steel value chain, including iron and steel producers, hydrogen and renewable energy providers, technology developers, plant equipment suppliers, end-users, investors, and government stakeholders. It provides the data and insights needed to make informed decisions as the green steel market grows from a niche to the mainstream over the next decade.

Key topics covered in the report include:

Introduction to green steel, its properties and emissions reduction potential

Decarbonization targets, policies and carbon pricing impacting the steel industry

Analysis of low-carbon production technologies including hydrogen DRI, CCUS, electrolysis, etc.

Segmentation of the green steel market by end-use industry

Global mapping of low-carbon steel production capacity and investments to 2035

Challenges and barriers to market growth

Granular market forecasts for green steel supply, demand and revenues by end-use and region

Future green steel market outlook to 2035

Profiles of major green steel producers and clean technology providers.

Companies profiled include:

Algoma Steel

Aperam BioEnergia

ArcelorMittal

Blastr Green Steel

Boston Metal

China Baowu Steel Group

Compania de Aceros del Pacifico (CAP)

Electra Steel

Emirates Steel Arkan

GravitHy

Georgsmarienhutte Holding

Greeniron H2 AB

HBIS Group

Helios

Hybrit Development AB

Hybar

Hydnum Steel

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel

Jindal Shadeed Group

JSW Steel

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Liberty Steel Group

Limelight Steel

Magsort

Meranti Green Steel

Mitsui

Nippon Steel Corporation

and more....

The green steel revolution is just beginning, and this report is an invaluable guide to help navigate the rapidly evolving market landscape through 2035. It is a must-read for anyone looking to understand and capitalize on the sustainable transformation of one of the world's most carbon-intensive industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Current Steelmaking processes

1.2 "Double carbon" (carbon peak and carbon neutrality) goals and ultra-low emissions requirements

1.3 What is green steel?

1.3.1 Properties

1.3.2 Decarbonization target and policies

1.3.2.1 EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)

1.3.3 Advances in clean production technologies

1.4 Production technologies

1.4.1 The role of hydrogen

1.4.2 Comparative analysis

1.4.3 Hydrogen Direct Reduced Iron (DRI)

1.4.4 Electrolysis

1.4.5 Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)

1.4.6 Biochar replacing coke

1.4.7 Hydrogen Blast Furnace

1.4.8 Renewable energy powered processes

1.4.9 Flash ironmaking

1.4.10 Hydrogen Plasma Iron Ore Reduction

1.4.11 Ferrous Bioprocessing

1.4.12 Microwave Processing

1.4.13 Additive Manufacturing

1.4.14 Technology readiness level (TRL)

1.5 Advanced materials in green steel

1.5.1 Composite electrodes

1.5.2 Solid oxide materials

1.5.3 Hydrogen storage metals

1.5.4 Carbon composite steels

1.5.5 Coatings and membranes

1.5.6 Sustainable binders

1.5.7 Iron ore catalysts

1.5.8 Carbon capture materials

1.5.9 Waste gas utilization

1.6 Advantages and disadvantages of green steel

1.7 Markets and applications

1.8 Energy Savings and Cost Reduction in Steel Production

1.9 Digitalization

1.10 Biomass Steel Production and Sustainable Green Steel Production Chain

2 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR GREEN STEEL

2.1 Global steel production

2.1.1 Steel prices

2.1.2 Green steel prices

2.2 Green steel plants and production, current and planned

2.3 Market map

2.4 SWOT analysis

2.5 Market trends and opportunities

2.6 Industry developments, funding and innovation 2022-2025

2.7 Market growth drivers

2.8 Market challenges

2.9 End-use industries

2.9.1 Automotive

2.9.2 Construction

2.9.3 Consumer appliances

2.9.4 Machinery

2.9.5 Rail

2.9.6 Packaging

2.9.7 Electronics

3 GLOBAL MARKET PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

3.1 Production Capacity 2020-2035

3.2 Production vs. Demand 2020-2035

3.3 Revenues 2020-2035

3.4 Competitive landscape

3.5 Market outlook

4 COMPANY PROFILES (46 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkvkfc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.