Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Report 2025-2029 & 2034: Set to Grow at 9.4% CAGR, Driven by the Rise in Contract Manufacturing & Packaging Services and Market Expansion in Emerging Economies

The blister packaging machinery consumption market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $25.42 billion in 2024 to $27.62 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, demand for tamper-evident and child-resistant packaging, stringent regulatory requirements for pharmaceutical packaging, increased in over-the-counter (OTC) drug sales, expansion of consumer goods and electronics packaging.



The blister packaging machinery consumption market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $39.6 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in contract manufacturing and packaging services, market expansion in emerging economies and healthcare access improvement, demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, customization and flexibility in blister packaging equipment, increasing adoption of blister packaging in cosmetics and personal care. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of industry 4 technologies, modular and flexible packaging lines, smart packaging solutions, sustainable and recyclable materials, high-speed and high-throughput machinery, advanced feeding and handling systems.



The increasing demand for the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the blister packaging market. High economic growth, coupled with a rise in health insurance coverage, has led to increased spending on healthcare and medications. Moreover, as people live longer and gain better access to treatments, their dependence on medication grows. The market's capacity to produce high-quality, low-cost medicines presents a significant business opportunity for the domestic industry. Additionally, the insurance sector also plays a role in influencing medical spending. This heightened demand for medications has accelerated the use of blister packaging machinery, which safeguards products against external factors like humidity and contamination for longer durations.



The growth of blister packaging machinery consumption is expected to be propelled by the increasing demand from the food industry. A key trend gaining prominence in the blister packaging machinery consumption market is new product innovations in blister pack packaging design. Major companies in the blister packaging machinery consumption market are driving revenues through the development of innovative products, such as the New Unity 600 blister packaging line.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Technology: Thermoforming; Cold Forming

2) By Type: Carded; Clamshell

3) By Material: Plastic; Paper; Aluminum

4) By Application: Pharmaceutical Industry; Food Industry; Cosmetics and Personal Care; Consumer Electronics



Subsegments:



1) By Thermoforming Machines: Multi-Station Thermoforming Machines; Continuous Thermoforming Machines

2) By Cold Forming: Cold Form Blister Packaging Machines; Aluminum Foil Blister Machines; Specialized Cold Forming Equipment



Key Companies Profiled: WestRock Company; Sonoco Products Company; Tekni-Plex Inc.; Display Pack Inc.; Pharma Packaging Solutions



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $39.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

The major companies featured in this Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption market report include:

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Tekni-Plex Inc.

Display Pack Inc.

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Winpak Ltd.

SteriPack Group

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Perlen Packaging

Uhlmann Group

Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH

Sepha Ltd.

ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

Algus Packaging Inc.

Mediseal GmbH

Fabrima Maquinas Automaticas Ltda.

Costruzioni Apparecchiature Macchine S.r.l.

Starview Packaging Machinery Inc.

Zed Industries Inc.

Visual Packaging Group

Rohrer Corporation

Ecobliss Holding B.V.

Prent Corporation

Tekpak Solutions

