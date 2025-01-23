Growth Trends in the $17.94 Bn Baseball Equipment Market, 2025-2034: Analysis of Global and Country-Level Shares for Helmets, Equipment Bags, Gloves, and Other Products by Distribution Channel

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baseball Equipment Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Baseball Equipment market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







The baseball equipment market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $17.15 billion in 2024 to $17.94 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in popularity of baseball, rise in disposable income, rise in government initiatives, growth in health awareness, rise in participation in sports.



The baseball equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on different tournaments and leagues, development of baseball courses, e-commerce growth, economic growth. Major trends in the forecast period include eco-friendly and sustainable materials, customization and personalization, smart technology integration, lightweight and performance-enhancing materials.



Government emphasis on various tournaments and leagues is propelling the growth of the baseball equipment market. The baseball equipment market is expected to experience growth propelled by the increasing prevalence of e-commerce. Technological innovations are emerging as a prominent trend in the baseball equipment market, with various stakeholders focusing on developing advanced equipment to enhance player performance. Leading companies in the baseball equipment market are developing new technological solutions, such as Baseball Analytics, to enhance their profitability.



North America was the largest region in the baseball equipment market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the baseball equipment market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the baseball equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Bat; Helmet; Equipment Bag; Gloves; Other Products

2) By Buyer Type: Individual; Institutional; Promotional

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Online Stores; Other Distribution Channels



Subsegments:



1) By Bat: Wooden Bats; Aluminum Bats; Composite Bats

2) By Helmet: Batting Helmets; Catcher's Helmets; Fielding Helmets

3) By Equipment Bag: Bat Bags; Catcher's Gear Bags; Duffle Bags

4) By Gloves: Infield Gloves; Outfield Gloves; Catcher's Mitts; First Base Mitts

5) By Other Products: Protective Gear; Baseballs; Training Equipment



Key Baseball Equipment Companies Profiled: Adidas AG; Nike Inc.; Newell Brands Inc.; Amer Sports; Mizuno USA Inc



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $17.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $22.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

The major companies featured in this Baseball Equipment market report include:

Adidas AG

Nike Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Amer Sports

Mizuno USA Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Schutt Sports Inc.

Performance Sports Group Ltd.

Akadema Inc.

Phoenix Bat Company Inc.

Ampac Enterprises Inc.

ASICS Corporation.

D-BAT Sports LLC

Zett Corporation

DeMarini Sports Inc.

Easton Diamond Sports LLC

Hillerich & Bradsby Co.

Marucci Sports LLC

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company Inc.

Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

All-Star Sporting Goods

Franklin Sports Inc.

Baden Sports Inc.

B45 Inc.

Baum Research & Development Company

Combat Sports Inc.

EvoShield LLC

Jugs Sports Inc.

Lizard Skins Sports LLC

M^Powered Baseball Inc.

Majestic Athletic Apparel Corp.

Nokona Athletic Goods Company

Palmgard International Inc.

Pro Ice Inc.

Rip-It Sporting Goods LLC

Pro Performance Sports LLC

Tanel Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d0u18

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment