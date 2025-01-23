Plaque Psoriasis Market Research 2024-2034: Environmental and Genetic Factors Boost Demand, Investments in Medical R&D Catalyze Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plaque Psoriasis Market by Treatment, by Route of Administration, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





In a comprehensive analysis of the plaque psoriasis market trends, the industry has shown an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.02%, with expectations to soar from USD 19.87 billion in 2023 to a projected USD 56.80 billion by the year 2034. This robust growth trajectory is attributed to several factors, including the rising global incidence of plaque psoriasis and substantial advancements in treatment modalities.



The market's expansion reflects the culmination of adaptive lifestyle patterns, environmental factors, and genetic influences that contribute to the prevalence of the condition. The transformative progress in healthcare technology, including enhanced delivery systems for medication, innovative diagnostic tools, and evolved therapeutic approaches, further solidifies the market's growth. Notably, investments in medical research and development continue to play a critical role in fostering this upward trend.



Segment Highlights:



The biologic therapies sector, distinguished by its targeted action and robust efficacy, holds the crown as the leading segment in revenue generation within the plaque psoriasis market as of 2023. These treatments are gaining rapid traction, embraced increasingly by healthcare professionals and patients dealing with severe manifestations of the condition.



Injectables remain the prominent choice among routes of administration. Patient and provider preferences trend towards injectables due to their convenience and sustained efficacy, which are crucial in the management of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis cases. This preference is underscored by recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals extending injectable biologic treatment applications.



Hospitals emerge as the primary end-users in the market, thanks to their comprehensive facilities and the provision of advanced medical care. Homecare solutions, however, are quickly climbing the ranks, propelled by the shift towards patient-centric care and in-home treatment advancements that improve patient quality of life.



Regional Insights:



North America retains the lion's share of the market revenue, a status supported by robust healthcare frameworks, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and concentrated efforts in research and development. Simultaneously, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the swiftest growth rate, spurred by rising healthcare investments and a broader recognition and management of plaque psoriasis.



The meticulous report examines the regional and global market sizes and forecasts within the stipulated timeframe of 2023 to 2034, illuminating the dynamic landscape of the plaque psoriasis market.



Forward Outlook:



As the global community continues to steer towards addressing plaque psoriasis with more efficacy and personalized care, the market is set to experience unprecedented growth, making significant strides in improving the lives of those afflicted by the condition. With relentless innovation and steadfast commitment to research, the plaque psoriasis market holds promise for a future marked by therapeutic breakthroughs and improved patient outcomes.







Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $56.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured





AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Celgene Corporation

UCB S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjpltm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment