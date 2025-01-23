Growth Trends in the Ceramic Tiles Market, 2025-2029 & 2034, by Type, Construction, Formulation, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ceramic tiles market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $121.83 billion in 2024 to $130.96 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand from the construction industry, increased urbanization, rise in industrialization, rise in demand from the residential sector, consumer preference for low-maintenance surfaces.



The ceramic tiles market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $176.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability and eco-friendly practices, rise of smart homes, e-commerce expansion, growing demand from the hospitality sector, rising demand from the transportation sector.

Major trends in the forecast period include growing popularity of digital printing technology, wood-look ceramic tiles, large-format tiles, digitalization in customer experience, geometric and patterned tiles.



The rise in spending on home remodeling is anticipated to drive the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the coming years. For example, in June 2024, the University of South Alabama, a public research institution in the U.S., reported that median home renovation spending reached $24,000 in 2023, with top homeowners investing up to $150,000. Additionally, 40% of those who set a budget exceeded it due to unforeseen expenses, such as upgrades to kitchens and bathrooms. Therefore, the increase in home remodeling contributes to the growth of the ceramic tiles market.



The expanding e-commerce industry is projected to drive the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the future. For example, in February 2024, the United States Census Bureau, a U.S.-based government agency, reported that U.S. retail e-commerce sales reached $285.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, marking a 0.8 percent (1.1%) increase from the third quarter of 2023. Consequently, the growth of the e-commerce industry is fueling the expansion of the ceramic tiles market.



Major companies in the ceramic tiles market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions, such as clickable ceramic tiles, to enhance installation efficiency, improve design flexibility, and increase durability. For example, in April 2024, i4F, an Israel-based Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund, collaborated with Akgun Group-Duratiles, a Turkey-based company in the construction materials sector, to introduce an innovative floor installation system named DuraClick, featuring clickable ceramic tiles. This system merges the convenience of floating floor installation with the durability and aesthetic qualities of ceramic tiles. Scheduled to be unveiled at Coverings 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, DuraClick utilizes i4F's patented technology to streamline the installation process while ensuring high quality. This partnership highlights i4F's dedication to advancing flooring technologies through strategic collaborations.



Major companies operating in the ceramic tile market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to provide ceramic tiles and related products to individuals, businesses, and governments.



In September 2024, Wienerberger, an Austria-based building company, acquired Summitville Tiles for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition seeks to enhance Wienerberger's operations in North America and reinforce its position in the expanding market for brick slips utilized in prefabricated facade systems. Summitville Tiles is a U.S.-based ceramic tile and thin brick manufacturer, as well as a small producer of highway paving bricks.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ceramic tiles market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ceramic tiles market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the ceramic tiles market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

