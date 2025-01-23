Fluorescein Angiography Market Research 2024-2033: Strategic Collaborations Expanding Access to Advanced Eye Care Technologies Spurring Growth

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorescein Angiography Market by Type, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fluorescein angiography market is estimated to be USD 0.857 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow as a result of rising eye disease prevalence, improvements in imaging technology, expanding government initiatives and awareness campaigns, and strategic alliances and partnerships.







In October 2024, Heidelberg Engineering, a renowned leader in ophthalmic imaging and healthcare data solutions, achieved a significant milestone with the FDA clearance of its SPECTRALIS Flex Module. This cutting-edge, multimodal diagnostic imaging platform is specifically designed for imaging the posterior segment of both pediatric and adult patients while in a supine position.

The innovation caters to enhanced clinical flexibility and precision, addressing unique diagnostic needs in the Fluorescein Angiography Market, particularly for patients requiring specialized positioning during imaging procedures. This development reinforces Heidelberg Engineering's commitment to advancing ophthalmic diagnostics and broadening its impact on global eye care.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, merger, and acquisition, and the presence of key players in the fluorescein angiography market. For instance, the partnership between APOIS and APVRS in November 2023 demonstrates our mutual dedication to developing the fields of ocular imaging and vitreoretinal surgery in the Asia-Pacific area.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of retinal diseases due to growing diabetic populations, and rising investments in advanced medical technologies.



By type, the traditional fluorescein angiography segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global fluorescein angiography market in 2024 owing to the widespread use of this technique as a gold standard for retinal imaging and its cost-effectiveness in comparison to advanced imaging modalities.

For instance, in October 2024, the U.S. FDA added an indication for evaluating coronary arteries both before and after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures to the Gentuity HF-OCT Imaging System's 510(k) clearance. Additionally, the confocal scanning laser ophthalmoscopy (cSLO) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of this advanced technology for its higher resolution, enhanced imaging precision, and ability to provide three-dimensional visualization of retinal structures.



By application, the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global fluorescein angiography market in 2024 owing to the rising prevalence of AMD globally and the critical role of fluorescein angiography in diagnosing and monitoring this condition.

For instance, the U.S. FDA approved Nexus Pharmaceuticals' fluorescein injection in January 2024 for use in diagnostic fluorescein angiography. This sterile injection aids in the assessment of the iris and retinal vasculature. Additionally, the diabetic retinopathy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing incidence worldwide, driven by the growing diabetic population and the critical need for early detection and management of retinal complications.



By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global fluorescein angiography market in 2024 owing to the availability of advanced diagnostic equipment, skilled healthcare professionals, and the ability to cater to a high patient volume.

For instance, in March 2024, the Cleveland Clinic's esteemed Cole Eye Institute and Clario, a healthcare research and technology business that provides the best endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, established a strategic partnership. The collaboration combines Clario's market-leading vendor-agnostic image management solution with Cleveland Clinic's ophthalmic imaging expertise and AI-driven analytic platforms. In addition to other trials tracking ocular safety occurrences, the partnership will help clinical trials assess the effectiveness of treatments intended to treat the eye.

Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for cost-effective, outpatient diagnostic solutions and the rising establishment of ASCs equipped with advanced imaging technologies.



Fluorescein AngiographyReport Scope:

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Fluorescein Angiography Company Profiles

Heidelberg Engineering

Topcon Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Optovue, Inc.

Bausch + Lomb

Alcon, Inc.

Visionix (Luneau Technology Group)

Centervue S.p.A.

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Optomed Oy

Medtronic

Bioptigen, Inc.

Escalon Medical Corp.

Fluorescein Angiography Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Traditional Fluorescein Angiography (FA)

Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy (cSLO) FA

Fluorescein Angiography Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinal Vein Occlusion

Uveitis and Retinal Vasculitis

Choroidal Tumors

Others

Fluorescein Angiography Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Fluorescein Angiography Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4xyj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment