Ontex Academy issues 2,000 certificates, empowering healthcare professionals in continence care

Ontex Academy has issued over 2,000 certificates to healthcare professionals since its launch in 2024, offering high-quality, interactive education in continence care.

Ontex is unique in offering this service to customers, complementing field support from product specialists and nurse advisors, reinforcing its commitment to empowering caregivers.

Aalst, Belgium, January 23, 2025 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], is proud to announce that Ontex Academy has issued over 2,000 certificates to healthcare professionals since its launch in 2024. In honor of International Day of Education (Jan. 24), this milestone highlights Ontex’s commitment to empowering nurses and caregivers through high-quality education in continence care, complementing hands-on training and support from its field teams.

The need for quality education in continence care is more critical than ever, with an estimated 423 million people worldwide aged 20 or older affected by urinary incontinence1. The aging population, increased life expectancy, and evolving challenges for caregivers highlight the growing demand for effective training.



Educating caregivers on proper continence care techniques ensures they are equipped to support individuals with respect and peace of mind while minimizing the risks of skin irritation and infections. By complementing caregivers’ existing knowledge, Ontex Academy helps enhance their ability to manage incontinence effectively, making everyday life easier for both caregivers and those they care for.

Building on Ontex’s 40 years of experience in incontinence care, Ontex Academy offers accredited and expert-created courses to enhance healthcare providers’ professional development.





Expanding reach and impact

Since its initial launch in the UK, where a team of Ontex experts played a key role in developing content for the platform, Ontex Academy has expanded to Belgium, France, Germany, and Italy. It is currently in the process of expanding to Australia, making the platform accessible to a growing number of healthcare professionals worldwide. The platform is offered at no charge, reinforcing Ontex’s commitment to making valuable education accessible to all caregivers.



“We’ve seen a growing need for solutions that support healthcare institutions in retaining and motivating caregiving staff,” said Laurent Nielly, Ontex Europe President. “Ontex Academy provides the tools to ensure caregivers have the right knowledge and training, setting Ontex apart as a leader in continence care education. Our uniqueness lies in our ability to offer this service to our customers, underscoring our commitment to providing products that deliver dignity and comfort for both caregivers and the people they care for.”

Looking ahead

With over 2,000 certificates issued, Ontex plans to expand Ontex Academy with new courses, aligned with product and industry innovations, to continue supporting healthcare professionals in continence care.





