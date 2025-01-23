Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market to Grow from $25.46 Billion in 2025 to $58 Billion by 2029: Analysis of Key Growth Trends by Product Type, Application, End User and Region

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The building-integrated photovoltaics market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $20.5 billion in 2024 to $25.46 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased environmental awareness and demand for sustainable building solutions, stricter building energy codes and green building certifications, urbanization and the need for space-efficient renewable energy generation, energy price volatility, and growing investment in research and development of BIPV products.



The building-integrated photovoltaics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising electricity prices and grid resilience considerations, expansion of BIPV applications beyond rooftops, growing demand for aesthetically pleasing and customizable BIPV solutions, support from architectural and construction industries, and increasing environmental concerns.

Major trends in the forecast period include integration of BIPV into smart building and IoT systems, advances in solar technology, partnerships between solar manufacturers, architects, and construction firms, net-zero energy and carbon-neutral building trends, and technological innovations in BIPV materials and designs.



The rising demand for zero-energy buildings is expected to drive the growth of the building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market in the future.



The anticipated increase in cost-saving construction projects is expected to drive the growth of the building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market in the future. This rise in cost-saving initiatives can be attributed to heightened economic uncertainties, intense competition, technology-driven efficiencies, and the demand for sustainability and responsible resource management in construction.



Key players in the global building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market are concentrating on technological innovations like HPBC cell technology to enhance energy efficiency, lower costs, and improve the aesthetic integration of solar panels into architectural designs.



Leading companies in the global building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market are focusing on technological innovations like the Taiyang Roof to boost energy efficiency, improve aesthetic integration with building designs, and promote sustainable construction practices.



In the competitive landscape of the building-integrated photovoltaics systems market, major companies are launching innovative products to gain a strategic advantage.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the building-integrated photovoltaics market in 2024. The regions covered in the building-integrated photovoltaics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the building-integrated photovoltaics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

1) By Product Type: Polyscrystaline; Thin-Film; Other Product Types

2) By Application: Roof; Facade; Glass; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial



1) By Polyscrystalline: Standard Polyscrystalline Panels; Advanced Polyscrystalline Modules

2) By Thin-Film: Amorphous Silicon (a-Si); Cadmium Telluride (CdTe); Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

3) By Other Product Types: Monocrystalline; Hybrid Photovoltaics; Organic Photovoltaics (OPV)



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.9% Regions Covered Global

