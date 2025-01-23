$8.62 Bn Electric Kick Scooters (E-Scooters) Market Outlook, 2033: Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co, Enphase Energy, YADEA Technology Group Co, NIU International, and Bird Rides Lead Revenue Shares

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Kick Scooter Market Forecast by Battery, Drive, Voltage, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric kick scooter market is expected to grow from US$3.71 billion in 2024 to US$8.62 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.83% in 2025-2033. It will be propelled by urbanization, increasing problems of traffic congestion, supportive regulations, awareness about the need for health checkup, technological inventions, environmental issues, and the increasing popularity of shared mobility services.







Driving Forces of the Electric Kick Scooter Market

Rising Urbanization and Traffic Congestion



Urbanization is on the increase, bringing along issues like traffic congestion and lack of parking spaces in the cities. Electricity kick scooters come in as an efficient solution for short distance transportation to overcome congestions and shorten travel time. Its compact design makes them perfect to penetrate through the crammed streets and facilitate last-mile connectivity. Governments and city planners are increasingly supporting such micro-mobility solutions such as e-scooters to alleviate urban transit problems. E-scooters have emerged as an attractive option for commuters in bustling urban environment, thus driving the market as they can be most economical, quicker, and more environmentally friendly transport option. By 2030, 5 billion people will live in cities. In 2015, the number was 3.9 billion. This means that it is nearly all urban growth in the globe from now till 2030, according to WorldCounts.



Focus on Sustainability and Environmental Awareness



Growing environmental concerns triggered the demand for an environmental friendly mass transportation system. Electric kick scooters powered with rechargeable batteries have zero emissions and are thus considerably environmental friendly as contrasted with conventional auto-moving machines. As governments and organizations worldwide push for carbon neutrality and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, e-scooters are gaining prominence. Their contribution to lowering air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions aligns with global environmental goals. Consumer awareness of eco-friendly choices further boosts adoption, positioning e-scooters as a vital component of the green mobility movement. The Smart Cities Mission and the project organized a national-level workshop on "Streets and Public Spaces" in Pimpri-Chinchwad in January 2024, culminating two national programs - the India Cycles4Change and Streets4People Challenges.



Technological Developments in E-Scooters



Technological developments will shape the e-scooters. Their performance, safety, and user experience have been significantly improved. Features such as longer battery life, regenerative braking, smart connectivity, and mobile app integration are now more appealing for users to enhance convenience. GPS tracking and anti-theft systems ensure safety, whereas foldable designs make it more transportable. These innovations help cater to personal and shared mobility operators and encourage demand among both segments. The falling cost due to improvements in material and manufacturing also boost the demand for e-scooters. With continuously evolving innovation, e-scooters turn out to be highly efficient and handy modes of transport, boosting the growth market. Yadea unveiled two new e-kickscooters, EliteMax and Artist, bringing design and technology to a next-level performance at CES 2024.



Canada Electric Kick Scooter Market



The electric kick scooter market is in growing demand for the Canadian urbanization, mounting worries over environmental pollution, and growing demand for eco-friendly transport solutions. E-scooters have higher demands for short-distance commuting, as they are thought of as convenient and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional vehicles. As Toronto and Vancouver become the destination of shared mobility services, the market is becoming increasingly accessible. Governments' support has come in terms of frameworks for safe use and operation. Technological advancements such as longer battery life and better safety features further increase adoption. As Canadians embrace greener ways of transport, the demand for e-scooters continues to rise. Council also passed amendments to Vancouver's City by-laws for the Shared E-Scooter System and extended participation in BC's Electric Kick Scooter Pilot to April 2028.



France Electric Kick Scooter Market



The electric kick scooter market in France is growing rapidly due to the country's thrust toward more environmentally friendly urban mobility solutions. E-scooters have picked up massively in the major cities of Paris, capturing a sizeable share of short commutes previously undertaken by cars or public transport. Shared e-scooter services are becoming widespread in the country and also accessible to citizens and tourists alike. France's regulations, safety standards, and usage guidelines have fostered the growth of the market. Environmental awareness has been going up and green transport options attract more people. Technology advancements, such as battery developments and smart scooter features, have led the popularity of e-scooters in France.



India Electric Kick Scooter Market



The Indian electric kick scooter market is growing rapidly, given the increasing demand for this mode of sustainable transportation coupled with solutions to urban congestion. Many large cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai are embracing e-scooters for short-distance commuting as an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional vehicles. With the rising awareness about these issues and the impetus to make mobility cleaner, consumers have started to seek e-scooters as an affordable and ecofriendly means. Shared mobility services, and electric vehicle-promoting government initiatives also fuel market growth. Dec 2023: Taiwanese technology company Gogoro Inc. made its official foray in India by unveiling its first electric scooter in India.



UAE Electric Kick Scooter Market



The electric kick scooter market in the UAE is growing rapidly with increasing demand for environmentally friendly, convenient, and low-cost transport solutions. E-scooters are also quite trendy in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi because they allow for fast movement across heavy traffic with the convenience of a short-distance journey. Another factor that contributes to market growth is the UAE government's commitment to sustainability, including its initiatives such as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Furthermore, the rise of shared mobility services, along with advancements in battery technology and smart features, is making e-scooters more accessible and attractive to consumers in the UAE.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Electric Kick Scooter Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Battery

6.2 By Drive

6.3 By Voltage

6.4 By Application

6.5 By Countries



7. Battery

7.1 Lead Acid

7.2 Lithium ion(Li-ion)

7.3 Others



8. Drive

8.1 Belt Drive

8.2 Chain Drive

8.3 Hub Drive



9. Voltage

9.1 Below 24V

9.2 36V

9.3 48V

9.4 Greater than 48 V



10. Application

10.1 Personal

10.2 Rental



11. Countries

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.5 Thailand

11.3.6 Malaysia

11.3.7 Indonesia

11.3.8 Australia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.3 South Africa



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Key Persons

14.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

14.1.4 Revenue Analysis

14.2 Enphase Energy, Inc.

14.3 YADEA Technology Group Co. Ltd.

14.4 NIU International

14.5 Bird Rides, Inc.

14.6 SWAGTRON

14.7 Segway Inc.

14.8 Xiaomi



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8buvfi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment