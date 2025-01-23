UXLINK One Chain: Pioneering Innovation in Social Growth Blockchain Technology





SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK, the world’s first blockchain designed exclusively for social growth, has announced revolutionary innovations that promise to reshape the blockchain landscape. With a unique fusion of SocialFi and Web3 infrastructure, the UXLINK One Chain introduces user-centric technologies aimed at bridging the gap between complex blockchain systems and seamless user experiences.

Pioneering a New Era in Blockchain Technology

The UXLINK One Chain positions itself as a "User-Oriented Public Chain with Chain Abstraction", offering unprecedented simplicity for Web3 application users. By leveraging chain abstraction and account abstraction technologies, UXLINK eliminates traditional blockchain complexities, enabling high-frequency social interactions and dynamic incentive mechanisms. Acting as a unified gateway, the platform facilitates a robust cross-chain ecosystem with a single account system and gas fees powered by the UXLINK Token.

The OAOG Protocol: Redefining Blockchain Interactions

At the core of UXLINK’s innovation lies the OAOG (One Account One Gas) Protocol, which introduces groundbreaking capabilities, including:

Account Abstraction : Seamlessly operate across multiple chains without being restricted to any single public chain.

: Seamlessly operate across multiple chains without being restricted to any single public chain. Universal Payment Engine : Utilize the UXLINK Token for gas fees, eliminating the need for chain-specific tokens.

: Utilize the UXLINK Token for gas fees, eliminating the need for chain-specific tokens. Optimized Cross-Chain Communication : Enable secure, real-time asset and data transfers across chains.

: Enable secure, real-time asset and data transfers across chains. High-Performance L2 Framework: Powered by the Optimism Stake architecture, this framework ensures low-cost, scalable, and secure transactions.

Chain Abstraction: Bridging Complexity and Usability

With chain abstraction, UXLINK One Chain bridges blockchain complexities and user accessibility. Operations such as wallet management, network switching, and gas token management are simplified, allowing users to interact as intuitively as on Web2 platforms. This innovation enhances user retention and conversion rates while supporting ecosystems like Ethereum, Solana, Ton, and Bitcoin.

Optimistic Rollup: A Strategic Choice for Scalability

UXLINK leverages the OPStack framework for scalability and efficiency. This architecture balances performance, scalability, and developer-friendly design. Unlike zkRollup systems that demand high computational resources, OPStack offers a modular framework that is adaptable to UXLINK’s current development phase while enabling future zk technology integration.

User-First Blockchain Design

Setting itself apart from developer-focused chains, UXLINK prioritizes end-users, addressing challenges like multi-chain switching, opaque gas fees, and high operational thresholds. Through innovative chain abstraction technology, UXLINK elevates Web3 interactions to match, or surpass, Web2 user experiences.

A Multi-Chain Ecosystem for Developers and Users

Unlike single-scenario consumer chains, UXLINK One Chain supports a diverse multi-chain ecosystem. Its chain abstraction technology empowers applications across SocialFi, NFT trading, DeFi, and payments. Simplified operations, such as the “One Gas” payment function and “One Account” system, make UXLINK equally accessible for consumers and developers.

Balancing Performance, Security, and Experience

UXLINK ensures a secure and intuitive blockchain experience by incorporating:

High-Performance Architecture : Optimism Stake ensures high throughput and low latency.

: Optimism Stake ensures high throughput and low latency. Multi-Level Scalability : Cross-chain verification and real-time monitoring enhance security.

: Cross-chain verification and real-time monitoring enhance security. Optimized User Experience: Simplified and intuitive Web3 interactions through chain and account abstraction technologies.



About UXLINK

UXLINK is dedicated to revolutionizing blockchain technology with advanced innovations and a user-first approach. By simplifying blockchain operations and enabling seamless cross-chain interactions, UXLINK One Chain is redefining the future of Web3 applications.

For media inquiries or more information about UXLINK One Chain, please contact:

Media Contact Information

Website: https://www.uxlink.io/

UXLINK : admin@uxlink.io

Twitter : https://x.com/UXLINKofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/uxlinkofficial

CMC: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/uxlink/

PR Contact:

Rachita Chettri

MediaX Agency

contact@mediax.agency

Disclaimer: This content is provided by UXLINK. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/915dd7c2-82f8-4865-8caa-6e078e908683