Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Income in fee areas of focus(1) increased 38% year-over-year

Strong balance sheet growth with total deposits increasing 13% and total loans growing 10% year-over-year

Book Value and Tangible Book Value(2) per share both increased 8% year-over-year, reaching record levels

Capital ratios continue to be strong, including 11.4% CET1 and 15.4% Total Capital

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

“For the past four years, our team steadily pursued the strategy we laid out in 2021, positioning Texas Capital to serve the best clients in all our markets,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Given full year 2024 financial results, the successful execution of significant strategic milestones and the realization of client adoption trends, the firm has proven that it is poised to deliver in 2025.”

 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year Full Year
(dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024   2024   2023   2024   2023 
OPERATING RESULTS         
Net income/(loss)$71,023  $(61,319) $20,150  $77,508  $189,141 
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders$66,711  $(65,632) $15,838  $60,258  $171,891 
Pre-provision net revenue(4)$111,522  $(69,993) $44,465  $174,061  $318,595 
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share$1.43  $(1.41) $0.33  $1.28  $3.54 
Diluted common shares 46,770,961   46,608,742   48,097,517   46,989,204   48,610,206 
Return on average assets 0.88% (0.78)        %  0.27%  0.25%  0.64%
Return on average common equity 8.50% (8.87)        %  2.25%  2.04%  6.15%
          
OPERATING RESULTS, ADJUSTED(3)         
Net income/(loss)$71,023  $78,654  $35,403  $225,595  $204,394 
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders$66,711  $74,341  $31,091  $208,345  $187,144 
Pre-provision net revenue(4)$111,522  $114,860  $64,351  $369,394  $338,481 
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share$1.43  $1.59  $0.65  $4.43  $3.85 
Diluted common shares 46,770,961   46,608,742   48,097,517   46,989,204   48,610,206 
Return on average assets 0.88%  1.00%  0.47%  0.74%  0.69%
Return on average common equity 8.50%  10.04%  4.41%  7.05%  6.70%
          
BALANCE SHEET         
Loans held for investment$17,234,492  $16,764,512  $16,362,230     
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,215,574   5,529,659   3,978,328     
Total loans held for investment 22,450,066   22,294,171   20,340,558     
Loans held for sale    9,022   44,105     
Total assets 30,731,883   31,629,299   28,356,266     
Non-interest bearing deposits 7,485,428   9,070,804   7,328,276     
Total deposits 25,238,599   25,865,255   22,371,839     
Stockholders’ equity 3,367,936   3,354,044   3,199,142     
          

(1) Fee areas of focus include service charges on deposit accounts, wealth management and trust fee income, investment banking and advisory fees and trading income.
(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(3) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(4) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2024

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net income available to common stockholders was $66.7 million, or $1.43 net income per diluted share, compared to net loss available to common stockholders of $65.6 million, or $1.41 net loss per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $18.0 million, compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $18.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from growth in total loans held for investment (“LHI”) and $12.1 million in net charge-offs.

Net interest income was $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $240.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, as a decrease in yields on average earning assets and an increase in average interest bearing deposits were partially offset by an increase in average total LHI and a decrease in funding costs. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.93%, a decrease of 23 basis points from the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the impact of decreases in interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 44 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields decreased 47 basis points from the third quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits was 2.81% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 13 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $168.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to the inclusion of a $179.6 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities recognized during the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by decreases in investment banking and advisory fees and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $23.2 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits resulting from restructuring expenses recognized in the third quarter of 2024, as well as reductions in headcount and adjustments to compensation accruals.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2023

Net income available to common stockholders was $66.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The fourth quarter of 2024 included a $18.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting growth in total LHI and $12.1 million in net charge-offs, compared to a $19.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income increased to $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $214.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in average total LHI and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was unchanged at 2.93% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 32 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 34 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023. Total cost of deposits decreased 1 basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $22.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in investment banking and advisory fees.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $29.2 million, or 15%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits, primarily from lower headcount, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) expense. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $19.9 million in FDIC special assessment expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $12.1 million were recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $6.1 million and $13.8 million during the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $714.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $897.7 million at September 30, 2024 and $738.2 million at December 31, 2023. Non-accrual LHI totaled $111.2 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $89.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $81.4 million at December 31, 2023. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 0.50%, compared to 0.40% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.45% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.43% and 1.46% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of December 31, 2024. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.4%, 12.8%, 15.4% and 11.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.2%, 12.6%, 15.2% and 11.4%, respectively, at September 30, 2024 and 12.6%, 14.2%, 17.1% and 12.2%, respectively, at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.0%, compared to 9.7% at September 30, 2024 and 10.2% at December 31, 2023.

On January 22, 2025, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $200.0 million in shares of its outstanding common stock through January 31, 2026. Remaining repurchase authorization under the January 17, 2024 share repurchase program was terminated upon authorization of this new program.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors; increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI’s markets; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services and potential strategic acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict (including those already reported by the media, as well as others that may arise), or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
 4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter
  2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME     
Interest income$437,571 $452,533 $422,068 $417,378 $417,072 
Interest expense 207,964  212,431  205,486  202,369  202,355 
Net interest income 229,607  240,102  216,582  215,009  214,717 
Provision for credit losses 18,000  10,000  20,000  19,000  19,000 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 211,607  230,102  196,582  196,009  195,717 
Non-interest income 54,074  (114,771) 50,424  41,319  31,133 
Non-interest expense 172,159  195,324  188,409  202,393  201,385 
Income/(loss) before income taxes 93,522  (79,993) 58,597  34,935  25,465 
Income tax expense/(benefit) 22,499  (18,674) 16,935  8,793  5,315 
Net income/(loss) 71,023  (61,319) 41,662  26,142  20,150 
Preferred stock dividends 4,312  4,313  4,312  4,313  4,312 
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders$66,711 $(65,632)$37,350 $21,829 $15,838 
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share$1.43 $(1.41)$0.80 $0.46 $0.33 
Diluted common shares 46,770,961  46,608,742  46,872,498  47,711,192  48,097,517 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA     
Total assets$30,731,883 $31,629,299 $29,854,994 $29,180,585 $28,356,266 
Loans held for investment 17,234,492  16,764,512  16,700,569  16,677,691  16,362,230 
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,215,574  5,529,659  5,078,161  4,153,313  3,978,328 
Loans held for sale   9,022  36,785  37,750  44,105 
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,012,307  3,894,537  2,691,352  3,148,157  3,042,357 
Investment securities 4,396,115  4,405,520  4,388,976  4,414,280  4,143,194 
Non-interest bearing deposits 7,485,428  9,070,804  7,987,715  8,478,215  7,328,276 
Total deposits 25,238,599  25,865,255  23,818,327  23,954,037  22,371,839 
Short-term borrowings 885,000  1,035,000  1,675,000  750,000  1,500,000 
Long-term debt 660,346  660,172  659,997  859,823  859,147 
Stockholders’ equity 3,367,936  3,354,044  3,175,601  3,170,662  3,199,142 
      
End of period shares outstanding 46,233,812  46,207,757  46,188,078  46,986,275  47,237,912 
Book value per share$66.36 $66.09 $62.26 $61.10 $61.37 
Tangible book value per share(1)$66.32 $66.06 $62.23 $61.06 $61.34 
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS     
Net interest margin 2.93% 3.16% 3.01% 3.03% 2.93%
Return on average assets 0.88%(0.78)% 0.56% 0.36% 0.27%
Return on average assets, adjusted(4) 0.88% 1.00% 0.57% 0.47% 0.47%
Return on average common equity 8.50%(8.87)% 5.26% 3.03% 2.25%
Return on average common equity, adjusted(4) 8.50% 10.04% 5.31% 4.11% 4.41%
Efficiency ratio(2) 60.7% 155.8% 70.6% 79.0% 81.9%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(4) 60.7% 62.3% 70.4% 75.1% 73.8%
Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.69%(1.52)% 0.71% 0.59% 0.43%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted(4) 0.69% 0.86% 0.71% 0.59% 0.43%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.21% 2.59% 2.65% 2.89% 2.79%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted(4) 2.21% 2.52% 2.65% 2.74% 2.52%
Common equity to total assets 10.0% 9.7% 9.6% 9.8% 10.2%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 10.0% 9.7% 9.6% 9.8% 10.2%
Common Equity Tier 1 11.4% 11.2% 11.6% 12.4% 12.6%
Tier 1 capital 12.8% 12.6% 13.1% 13.9% 14.2%
Total capital 15.4% 15.2% 15.7% 16.6% 17.1%
Leverage 11.3% 11.4% 12.2% 12.4% 12.2%

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
        

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
 December 31, 2024December 31, 2023% Change
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$176,501 $200,493 (12)%
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,012,307  3,042,357 (1)%
Available-for-sale debt securities 3,524,686  3,225,892 9%
Held-to-maturity debt securities 796,168  865,477 (8)%
Equity securities 75,261  51,825 45%
Investment securities 4,396,115  4,143,194 6%
Loans held for sale   44,105 (100)%
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,215,574  3,978,328 31%
Loans held for investment 17,234,492  16,362,230 5%
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 271,709  249,973 9%
Loans held for investment, net 22,178,357  20,090,585 10%
Premises and equipment, net 85,443  32,366 164%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 881,664  801,670 10%
Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496  1,496 %
Total assets$30,731,883 $28,356,266 8%
    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Liabilities:   
Non-interest bearing deposits$7,485,428 $7,328,276 2%
Interest bearing deposits 17,753,171  15,043,563 18%
Total deposits 25,238,599  22,371,839 13%
Accrued interest payable 23,680  33,234 (29)%
Other liabilities 556,322  392,904 42%
Short-term borrowings 885,000  1,500,000 (41)%
Long-term debt 660,346  859,147 (23)%
Total liabilities 27,363,947  25,157,124 9%
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:   
Authorized shares - 10,000,000   
Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and 2023 300,000  300,000 %
Common stock, $.01 par value:   
Authorized shares - 100,000,000   
Issued shares - 51,520,315 and 51,142,979 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 515  511 1%
Additional paid-in capital 1,056,719  1,045,576 1%
Retained earnings 2,495,651  2,435,393 2%
Treasury stock - 5,286,503 and 3,905,067 shares at cost at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (301,842) (220,334)37%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (183,107) (362,004)(49)%
Total stockholders’ equity 3,367,936  3,199,142 5%
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$30,731,883 $28,356,266 8%


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)    
(dollars in thousands except per share data)    
 Three Months Ended December 31,Year Ended December 31,
  2024 2023 2024  2023
Interest income    
Interest and fees on loans$340,388$325,210$1,377,925 $1,300,653
Investment securities 44,102 28,454 148,219  108,294
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 53,081 63,408 203,406  220,976
Total interest income 437,571 417,072 1,729,550  1,629,923
Interest expense    
Deposits 189,061 170,173 736,196  587,775
Short-term borrowings 10,678 18,069 49,994  70,642
Long-term debt 8,225 14,113 42,060  57,383
Total interest expense 207,964 202,355 828,250  715,800
Net interest income 229,607 214,717 901,300  914,123
Provision for credit losses 18,000 19,000 67,000  72,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 211,607 195,717 834,300  842,123
Non-interest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts 6,989 5,397 25,546  20,874
Wealth management and trust fee income 4,009 3,302 15,315  13,955
Brokered loan fees 2,519 2,076 8,961  8,918
Investment banking and advisory fees 26,740 6,906 104,965  63,670
Trading income 5,487 3,819 21,635  22,512
Available-for-sale debt securities gains/(losses), net   (179,581) 489
Other 8,330 9,633 34,205  31,001
Total non-interest income 54,074 31,133 31,046  161,419
Non-interest expense    
Salaries and benefits 97,873 107,970 466,578  459,700
Occupancy expense 11,926 9,483 45,266  38,494
Marketing 4,454 5,686 22,349  25,854
Legal and professional 15,180 17,127 53,783  64,924
Communications and technology 24,007 23,607 93,085  81,262
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 4,454 25,143 23,351  36,775
Other 14,265 12,369 53,873  49,938
Total non-interest expense 172,159 201,385 758,285  756,947
Income before income taxes 93,522 25,465 107,061  246,595
Income tax expense 22,499 5,315 29,553  57,454
Net income 71,023 20,150 77,508  189,141
Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,312 17,250  17,250
Net income available to common stockholders$66,711$15,838$60,258 $171,891
     
Basic earnings per common share$1.44$0.33$1.29 $3.58
Diluted earnings per common share$1.43$0.33$1.28 $3.54


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
 4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter
  2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
Allowance for credit losses on loans:     
Beginning balance$273,143 $267,297 $263,962 $249,973 $244,902 
Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans   2,579       
Loans charged-off:     
Commercial 14,100  6,120  9,997  7,544  8,356 
Commercial real estate 2,566  262  2,111  3,325  5,500 
Consumer   30       
Total charge-offs 16,666  6,412  12,108  10,869  13,856 
Recoveries:     
Commercial 4,562  329  153  105  15 
Commercial real estate 18        4 
Consumer 15         
Total recoveries 4,595  329  153  105  19 
Net charge-offs 12,071  6,083  11,955  10,764  13,837 
Provision for credit losses on loans 10,637  9,350  15,290  24,753  18,908 
Ending balance$271,709 $273,143 $267,297 $263,962 $249,973 
      
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:     
Beginning balance$45,969 $45,319 $40,609 $46,362 $46,270 
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 7,363  650  4,710  (5,753) 92 
Ending balance$53,332 $45,969 $45,319 $40,609 $46,362 
      
Total allowance for credit losses$325,041 $319,112 $312,616 $304,571 $296,335 
Total provision for credit losses$18,000 $10,000 $20,000 $19,000 $19,000 
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.21% 1.23% 1.23% 1.27% 1.23%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.22% 1.24% 1.27% 1.32% 1.24%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.22% 0.11% 0.23% 0.22% 0.27%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1) 0.19% 0.20% 0.22% 0.20% 0.25%
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.32% 0.18% 0.38% 0.38% 0.37%
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.45% 1.43% 1.44% 1.46% 1.46%

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.     
SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS   
(dollars in thousands)     
 4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter
  2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
Non-accrual loans held for investment$111,165 $88,960 $85,021 $92,849 $81,398 
Non-accrual loans held for sale(1)       9,250   
Other real estate owned          
Total non-performing assets$111,165 $88,960 $85,021 $102,099 $81,398 
      
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.50% 0.40% 0.39% 0.45% 0.40%
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.36% 0.28% 0.28% 0.35% 0.29%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment2.4x 3.1x 3.1x 2.8x 3.1x 
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment2.9x 3.6x 3.7x 3.3x 3.6x 
      
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing$4,265 $5,281 $286 $3,674 $19,523 
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment 0.02% 0.02% % 0.02% 0.10%
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing$ $ $64 $147 $ 

(1) First quarter 2024 includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans held for investment that was transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2024.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
      
 4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter
 2024 2024 202420242023
Interest income     
Interest and fees on loans$340,388$361,407 $345,251$330,879$325,210
Investment securities 44,102 38,389  33,584 32,144 28,454
Interest bearing deposits in other banks 53,081 52,737  43,233 54,355 63,408
Total interest income 437,571 452,533  422,068 417,378 417,072
Interest expense     
Deposits 189,061 190,255  181,280 175,600 170,173
Short-term borrowings 10,678 13,784  12,749 12,783 18,069
Long-term debt 8,225 8,392  11,457 13,986 14,113
Total interest expense 207,964 212,431  205,486 202,369 202,355
Net interest income 229,607 240,102  216,582 215,009 214,717
Provision for credit losses 18,000 10,000  20,000 19,000 19,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 211,607 230,102  196,582 196,009 195,717
Non-interest income     
Service charges on deposit accounts 6,989 6,307  5,911 6,339 5,397
Wealth management and trust fee income 4,009 4,040  3,699 3,567 3,302
Brokered loan fees 2,519 2,400  2,131 1,911 2,076
Investment banking and advisory fees 26,740 34,753  25,048 18,424 6,906
Trading income 5,487 5,786  5,650 4,712 3,819
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net  (179,581)   
Other 8,330 11,524  7,985 6,366 9,633
Total non-interest income 54,074 (114,771) 50,424 41,319 31,133
Non-interest expense     
Salaries and benefits 97,873 121,138  118,840 128,727 107,970
Occupancy expense 11,926 12,937  10,666 9,737 9,483
Marketing 4,454 5,863  5,996 6,036 5,686
Legal and professional 15,180 11,135  11,273 16,195 17,127
Communications and technology 24,007 25,951  22,013 21,114 23,607
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 4,454 4,906  5,570 8,421 25,143
Other 14,265 13,394  14,051 12,163 12,369
Total non-interest expense 172,159 195,324  188,409 202,393 201,385
Income/(loss) before income taxes 93,522 (79,993) 58,597 34,935 25,465
Income tax expense/(benefit) 22,499 (18,674) 16,935 8,793 5,315
Net income/(loss) 71,023 (61,319) 41,662 26,142 20,150
Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313  4,312 4,313 4,312
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders$66,711$(65,632)$37,350$21,829$15,838


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
(dollars in thousands)
 4th Quarter 2024 3rd Quarter 2024 2nd Quarter 2024 1st Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2023
 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate
Assets                   
Investment securities(2)$4,504,101$44,1023.79% $4,314,834$38,3893.34% $4,427,023$33,5842.80% $4,299,368$32,1442.77% $4,078,975$28,4542.48%
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 4,472,772 53,0814.72%  3,958,843 52,7375.30%  3,273,069 43,2335.31%  4,051,627 54,3555.40%  4,637,374 63,4085.42%
Loans held for sale  %  23,793 5659.44%  28,768 6839.55%  51,164 1,1849.31%  29,071 6729.17%
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance(4) 5,409,980 50,6853.73%  5,152,317 54,3714.20%  4,357,288 42,7223.94%  3,517,707 31,4553.60%  3,946,280 33,7093.39%
Loans held for investment(3)(4) 16,919,925 289,9166.82%  16,792,446 306,5417.26%  16,750,788 301,9107.25%  16,522,089 298,3067.26%  16,164,233 290,8977.14%
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 272,975    266,915    263,145    249,936    244,287  
Loans held for investment, net 22,056,930 340,6016.14%  21,677,848 360,9126.62%  20,844,931 344,6326.65%  19,789,860 329,7616.70%  19,866,226 324,6066.48%
Total earning assets 31,033,803 437,7845.59%  29,975,318 452,6035.96%  28,573,791 422,1325.86%  28,192,019 417,4445.88%  28,611,646 417,1405.69%
Cash and other assets 1,178,284    1,239,855    1,177,061    1,058,463    1,120,354  
Total assets$32,212,087   $31,215,173   $29,750,852   $29,250,482   $29,732,000  
                    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                   
Transaction deposits$2,141,739$15,4032.86% $1,988,688$15,9723.20% $2,061,622$16,9823.31% $2,006,493$16,8583.38% $1,972,324$15,6133.14%
Savings deposits 12,932,458 144,3934.44%  12,240,616 147,7704.80%  11,981,668 143,1734.81%  11,409,677 136,7904.82%  11,043,155 132,8014.77%
Time deposits 2,331,009 29,2654.99%  2,070,537 26,5135.09%  1,658,899 21,1255.12%  1,719,325 21,9525.14%  1,716,812 21,7595.03%
Total interest bearing deposits 17,405,206 189,0614.32%  16,299,841 190,2554.64%  15,702,189 181,2804.64%  15,135,495 175,6004.67%  14,732,291 170,1734.58%
Short-term borrowings 883,326 10,6784.81%  1,012,608 13,7845.42%  927,253 12,7495.53%  912,088 12,7835.64%  1,257,609 18,0695.70%
Long-term debt 660,270 8,2254.96%  660,098 8,3925.06%  778,401 11,4575.92%  859,509 13,9866.54%  858,858 14,1136.52%
Total interest bearing liabilities 18,948,802 207,9644.37%  17,972,547 212,4314.70%  17,407,843 205,4864.75%  16,907,092 202,3694.81%  16,848,758 202,3554.76%
Non-interest bearing deposits 9,319,711    9,439,020    8,647,594    8,637,775    9,247,491  
Other liabilities 522,641    558,368    537,754    509,286    541,162  
Stockholders’ equity 3,420,933    3,245,238    3,157,661    3,196,329    3,094,589  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$32,212,087   $31,215,173   $29,750,852   $29,250,482   $29,732,000  
Net interest income $229,820   $240,172   $216,646   $215,075   $214,785 
Net interest margin  2.93%   3.16%   3.01%   3.03%   2.93%

(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.
(4)In the first quarter of 2024, enhancements were made to our methodology for applying relationship pricing credits to mortgage client loans. To conform to the current period presentation, certain prior period interest income amounts have been reclassified from loans held for investment, mortgage finance to loans held for investment and related yields have been adjusted accordingly.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures     
(dollars in thousands except per share data)4th Quarter
2024		3rd Quarter
2024		2nd Quarter
2024		1st Quarter
2024		4th Quarter
2023		Full Year
2024		Full Year
2023
Net interest income$229,607 $240,102 $216,582 $215,009 $214,717 $901,300 $914,123 
        
Non-interest income 54,074  (114,771) 50,424  41,319  31,133  31,046  161,419 
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net   179,581        179,581   
Non-interest income, adjusted 54,074  64,810  50,424  41,319  31,133  210,627  161,419 
        
Non-interest expense 172,159  195,324  188,409  202,393  201,385  758,285  756,947 
FDIC special assessment   651  (462) (3,000) (19,886) (2,811) (19,886)
Restructuring expenses   (5,923)   (2,018)   (7,941)  
Legal Settlement       (5,000)   (5,000)  
Non-interest expense, adjusted 172,159  190,052  187,947  192,375  181,499  742,533  737,061 
        
Provision for credit losses 18,000  10,000  20,000  19,000  19,000  67,000  72,000 
        
Income tax expense/(benefit) 22,499  (18,674) 16,935  8,793  5,315  29,553  57,454 
Tax effect of adjustments   44,880  104  2,262  4,633  47,246  4,633 
Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted 22,499  26,206  17,039  11,055  9,948  76,799  62,087 
        
Net income/(loss)(1)$71,023 $(61,319)$41,662 $26,142 $20,150 $77,508 $189,141 
Net income/(loss), adjusted(1)$71,023 $78,654 $42,020 $33,898 $35,403 $225,595 $204,394 
        
Preferred stock dividends 4,312  4,313  4,312  4,313  4,312  17,250  17,250 
        
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders(2)$66,711 $(65,632)$37,350 $21,829 $15,838 $60,258 $171,891 
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders, adjusted(2)$66,711 $74,341 $37,708 $29,585 $31,091 $208,345 $187,144 
        
PPNR(3)$111,522 $(69,993)$78,597 $53,935 $44,465 $174,061 $318,595 
PPNR(3), adjusted$111,522 $114,860 $79,059 $63,953 $64,351 $369,394 $338,481 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 46,770,961  46,608,742  46,872,498  47,711,192  48,097,517  46,989,204  48,610,206 
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share$1.43 $(1.41)$0.80 $0.46 $0.33 $1.28 $3.54 
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted$1.43 $1.59 $0.80 $0.62 $0.65 $4.43 $3.85 
        
Average total assets$32,212,087 $31,215,173 $29,750,852 $29,250,482 $29,732,000 $30,613,195 $29,537,344 
Return on average assets 0.88%(0.78)% 0.56% 0.36% 0.27% 0.25% 0.64%
Return on average assets, adjusted 0.88% 1.00% 0.57% 0.47% 0.47% 0.74% 0.69%
        
Average common equity$3,120,933 $2,945,238 $2,857,661 $2,896,329 $2,794,589 $2,955,467 $2,794,964 
Return on average common equity 8.50%(8.87)% 5.26% 3.03% 2.25% 2.04% 6.15%
Return on average common equity, adjusted 8.50% 10.04% 5.31% 4.11% 4.41% 7.05% 6.70%
        
Efficiency ratio(4) 60.7% 155.8% 70.6% 79.0% 81.9% 81.3% 70.4%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(4) 60.7% 62.3% 70.4% 75.1% 73.8% 66.8% 68.5%
        
Average earning assets$31,033,803 $29,975,318 $28,573,791 $28,192,019 $28,611,646 $29,449,530 $28,457,737 
Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.69%(1.52)% 0.71% 0.59% 0.43% 0.11% 0.57%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted 0.69% 0.86% 0.71% 0.59% 0.43% 0.72% 0.57%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.21% 2.59% 2.65% 2.89% 2.79% 2.57% 2.66%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted 2.21% 2.52% 2.65% 2.74% 2.52% 2.52% 2.59%

(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit). On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted.
(2) Net income/(loss), less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income/(loss), adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com
 
MEDIA CONTACT
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
julia.monter@texascapitalbank.com

