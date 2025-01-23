Low-Carbon Fertilizers Market Set to Surge at 5.8% CAGR, Reach US$ 6,033.3 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Low-Carbon Fertilizers Market was valued at US$ 3,433.2 million in 2024 and expected to reach US$ 6,033.3 million in 2034. Fact. MR’s extensive study shows that the market will expand at a growth rate of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034.

With growing environmental awareness and stringent emissions regulations, modern fertilizers combine superior production technologies with environmental stewardship. Such nutrient delivery is provided in a way that boasts the least possible carbon footprint.

As farmers worldwide have come to realize the dual benefits of maintaining productivity while contributing to mitigation of climate change, the low-carbon fertilizers market has grown immensely. This is characterized by dramatic technological shifts in the production method, especially with renewable energy and carbon capture technologies.

The increasing pressure on consumers to demand sustainably produced food products also pushes the agriculture sector to reduce its environmental impact. The market has a great potential for further growth as global agriculture continues to emphasize sustainability while still maintaining food security goals. This is a fundamental shift in agricultural practices, and low-carbon fertilizers are set to be a key part of future farming systems.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10576

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Global low-carbon fertilizers market will grow at a CAGR of 5.8% reaching US$ 6,033.3 million by the end of 2034.

reaching by the end of 2034. North America will expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034, captured 27.7% of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of US$ 761.4 million during the forecast period.

from 2024 to 2034, captured of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of during the forecast period. East Asia account for 21.4% of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 574.5 million between 2024 and 2034.

of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of between 2024 and 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, Nitrogen-based is expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 926.8 million during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. With 38.7% of market share, the cereals & grains application holds the valuation of US$ 1,326.9 million in 2024.

"Low-Carbon Fertilizers market is highly potent and encouraging, as agriculture embraces sustainable transformation, leading the way towards innovative eco-friendly solutions in nutrient management”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development:

The low-carbon fertilizers market is growing strategically with an increase in R&D investment that focuses on the innovative production technology and application method. Some of the major areas of development include higher efficiency of production, superior carbon capture technology, and enhanced delivery system. The companies are establishing regional manufacturing hubs, enhancing distribution networks, and strategic partnership to increase the market footprint and to address increasing demand for Low-Carbon Fertilizers solutions.

The market growth for Low-carbon fertilizers is being driven by leading companies such as BASF SE, Lantmännen, CF Industries Holdings, Corteva Agriscience, EuroChem Group, ICL Group, K+S AG, Koch Industries, Nutrien Ltd., OCI N.V., PhosAgro Group, Syngenta Group, Uralkali, Yara Internationaland other market players are propelling the market growth. Major attention was paid to the deals and expansions. As an instance -

In June 2023, EuroChem Group Opened a new research and development centre focused on low-carbon fertilizer technologies in Germany.

In April 2023, OCI N.V. Expanded their low-carbon fertilizer production capacity through a major facility upgrade in the Netherlands.

Low-Carbon Fertilizers Industry News:

A new range of low-carbon fertilizers made at Yara International's Norwegian factory with green hydrogen and renewable energy sources was introduced in March 2024.

CF Industries and a European clean energy company formed a strategic partnership in August 2023 to build green hydrogen generation facilities for the production of low-carbon fertilizers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10576

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Low-carbon fertilizers market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on by Product Type (Microbial-based, Nitrogen-based, Plant-based, Phosphate-based, Potassium-based, Animal-based) by Production Method (Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU), Renewable Energy Integration, Green Hydrogen, Bio-based Production) by Application (Oilseeds & Pulses, Fertigation, Cereals & Grains, Soil Application), and across major seven regions of the world.

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

Biomass Balanced Ammonia Market : Size is valued at US$ 2.7 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR, surpassing US$ 5.8 billion by 2034, enhancing competitiveness and appeal for industry stakeholders.

Tire Carbon Black Market : Size was valued at US$ 11,421.5 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 3.9% to end up at US$ 16,744.7 million by 2034.

Dehydration Membrane Market : Size was valued at US$ 1,464.9 million in 2023 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 4.3% to end up at US$ 2,310.4 Million by 2034.

Polyester Film Market : Size was calculated at US$ 32.2 billion in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.7% to end up at US$ 56.1 billion by 2034.

Micropiles Market : Size was valued at US$ 702 million in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 2.9% to end up at US$ 938 million by 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.