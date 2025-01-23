Gift Card and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence: 2025 Annual Subscription for Targeting Strategies, Analysis of Business and Consumer Trends, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Innovation

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gift Card and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence - Annual Subscription for 40 Countries (Market Size and Forecast (2011-2020), Targeting Strategies, Analysis of Business and Consumer Trends, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Innovation)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













The annual subscription report provides a comprehensive analysis of the gift and incentive card markets across 40 key countries, updated biannually with 20 insight reports and 20 databooks.

It includes data-rich Excel spreadsheets and four quarterly roundups that highlight innovations in the global market. Each country-specific report delves into the dynamics of both open and closed-loop prepaid gift and incentive card categories, detailing market size, consumer behavior by demographics and occasions, market share by retail categories, and corporate usage segmentation.

It further explores market structure, industry trends, competitive landscape, and benchmarking with a proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI). Additional insights cover consumer attitudes and behaviors, detailed retail spending across various categories, and strategic market innovations. This extensive dataset and analysis equip stakeholders with the necessary tools to understand opportunities and risks within the global prepaid card industry.













Scope

Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 30 market segments in prepaid cards for the period 2011-2020 and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Consumer segments: Retail, corporate, and public sector

Consumer spend segments: Age, income, gender

Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Reasons to buy

In-depth understanding of prepaid gift card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2011-2020) for gift cards, incentive cards, and overall prepaid card industry.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid cards strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prepaid cards industry.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards.

Establish market attractiveness: Gain insights into market attractiveness relative to other global markets through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Attractiveness and Risk Index.

Explore innovation and competitive strategy: Understand the competitive landscape, major players, and prepaid card market innovation.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfzi5u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.