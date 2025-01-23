FolioBeyond Launches FIXP ETF, Introducing Enhanced Fixed Income Strategies

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FolioBeyond is proud to announce the launch of the FolioBeyond Enhanced Fixed Income Premium ETF (FIXP), now trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Designed for fixed-income investors, FIXP offers an innovative approach combining dynamic fixed-income allocation with an option overlay strategy to enhance income potential.

FIXP utilizes the proprietary FolioBeyond Fixed Income Model (“FB Model”), a factor-based, multi-sector fixed income strategy designed to optimize risk-adjusted returns. The Fund dynamically allocates across bond sector ETFs, aiming to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.

Additionally, an option overlay strategy enhances income potential through carefully selected call and put options on bond ETFs, bringing investors a unique combination of sector rotation alpha and income enhancement.

"FIXP represents FolioBeyond’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for today’s evolving fixed income landscape,” said Yung Lim, CEO of FolioBeyond and Portfolio Manager of FIXP. "Our expertise in quantitative modeling, combined with decades of market experience, ensures FIXP is well-positioned to meet the needs of both institutional and retail investors," adds Dean Smith, Chief Strategist and Portfolio Manager.

FIXP appears to be suitable for investors seeking a core-plus or multi-sector fixed income solution, offering diversification, enhanced income, and tax efficiency in a single ETF.

FolioBeyond also manages the Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RISR), which recently celebrated its three-year anniversary.

With approximately $120 million in assets under management (AUM), RISR provides a unique investment strategy and was recently awarded a prestigious 5-star overall Morningstar rating and ranked #1 among 260 funds in Morningstar’s Nontraditional Bond Funds category over a 3-year period ending on 12/31/24. The rating and ranking are based on Morningstar’s methodology of comparing risk-adjusted returns. This reflects RISR’s strong performance in achieving its investment objectives.

About FolioBeyond

FolioBeyond, LLC provides sophisticated investment solutions for independent advisors, wealth managers, insurance companies, and other financial entities. Founded in 2017, the firm integrates quantitative and fundamental investment strategies, offering proprietary models and disciplined risk management tools.

For more information about FIXP, visit etfs.foliobeyond.com/fixp

Important Information

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

A fund’s NAV is the sum of all its assets less any liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. The market price is the most recent price at which the fund was traded. The fund intends to pay out dividends and interest income, if any, monthly. There is no guarantee these distributions will be made.

Fund Risks: An investment in the Fund is subject to numerous risks including the possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate. As with all ETFs, Fund shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. The market price normally should approximate the Fund’s net asset value per share (NAV), but the market price sometimes may be higher or lower than the NAV. The Fund is new with a limited operating history. There are a limited number of financial institutions authorized to buy and sell shares directly with the Fund, and there may be a limited number of other liquidity providers in the marketplace. There is no assurance that Fund shares will trade at any volume, or at all, on any stock exchange. Low trading activity may result in shares trading at a material discount to NAV. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus for a complete description of principal risks.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating,” is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history without adjustment for sales load. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive five stars, the next 22.5% receive four stars, the next 35% receive three stars, the next 22.5% receive two stars, and the bottom 10% receive one star. The Overall Morningstar Rating™ for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating™ metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36 - 59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60 - 119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. As of 9/30/2024, RISR was rated against the following number of Nontraditional Bond Funds over the following periods: 272 for the 3 year time period. RISR received 5 stars for those periods. Ratings for other share classes may differ. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC