Alpha Transform Holdings launches New Agentic Platform Alpha Liquid Terminal at WAGMI

Miami, FL, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailblazing digital asset organization Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) today announced the launch of its new, modular, AI-driven investment and trading platform Alpha Liquid Terminal at WAGMI, the biggest blockchain event in America that features over 10,000 members of the world’s blockchain community from over 100 countries. Alpha Transform Holdings will be demoing and begin taking pre-orders for the Alpha Liquid Terminal at WAGMI as a beta user



The Alpha Liquid Terminal is a multi-module trading terminal and aggregator that will allow users to add multiple, customizable modules, including news feeds, wallets and trading bots trained on a variety of sources, integrated into a single, unified interface, with a focus on security and user experience. Key features include AI-generated insights through personalized agents that deliver breaking news, trades signals, and token movement, all in real-time. The Alpha Liquid Terminal will consolidate information from various digital asset tools, including news outlets, OTC trading platforms, centralized exchanges (CEXs), and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to deliver a new kind of financial intelligence tool to institutional traders and institutional investors.







“To gain institutional trust, digital asset infrastructure must adopt traditional finance's best practice while leveraging the technologies of decentralization and new agentic technologies such as Eliza from ai16z and Virtuals. The future of financial tech design blends familiar, traditional financial interfaces with access to the tokenized, AI agent-driven economy. The Alpha Liquid Terminal eliminates the current landscape of noisy fragmentation in crypto, allowing institutional traders and investors to focus only on the most essential for financial intelligence in real-time.” said Enzo Villani, Founder, Alpha Liquid Terminal.

The Alpha Liquid Terminal team is made up of leaders in artificial intelligence, fintech, and blockchain who have developed commercial-grade enterprise applications at organizations including Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS Cloud, Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and the team is partnering with Intelagen to further build its team. The Alpha Liquid Terminal agent also incorporates Alpha Transform Holdings’ chatAnalyst.ai, developed to produce verifiable information and data across public and private companies, financial products, debt, derivatives, and digital assets markets, while eliminating AI-based “hallucinations” based on poorly sourced misinformation.

Alpha Liquid Terminal is gaining significant industry interest through partnerships with Eliza Finance and AIQuant.fun. These collaborations aim to transform digital asset management and trading by integrating advanced technologies to further enhance liquidity, streamline financial processes, and promote decentralized finance adoption with user-friendly interfaces and AI-driven tools.

Alpha Liquid Terminal ( altx.finance ) is a leading platform providing advanced financial analytics, asset tracking, and liquidity solutions for users engaged in digital asset management. The platform offers innovative tools leveraging AI and agentic technologies designed to enhance transparency, optimize trading strategies, and support risk management in the fast-evolving digital finance space. Watch our video here .

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered digital assets. With deep knowledge and expertise, ATH invests in and advises innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. Renowned for its detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives, the company works closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns. ATH’s mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Its ultimate vision is to foster an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io



