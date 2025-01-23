Lithium Argentina Completes Corporate Migration to Switzerland

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (formerly Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.) (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) (TSX: LAAC) (NYSE: LAAC) announces that it has completed the previously announced plan to establish corporate domicile in Switzerland from Canada (“Corporate Migration”).

As part of the Corporate Migration, the Company has changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG. The Company continues the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the new symbol “LAR”. The Company anticipates that trading under this new symbol will commence on January 27, 2025. The Company will continue to be subject to the public company reporting requirements under Canadian and U.S. securities laws.

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd, is operating the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE. The Company has its registered and head offices in Zug, Switzerland and the operational headquarters of the Lithium Argentina group of companies is in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

