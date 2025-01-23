Air Hoses Market to surpass $4.3 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The air hoses market is projected to hit USD 4.3 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market expansion is fueled by robust demand from the industrial and automotive sectors, where air hoses play a pivotal role in powering equipment and tools. In industrial settings, air hoses support pneumatic operations across manufacturing and assembly lines, driving their demand as industries increasingly adopt advanced automation technologies to enhance productivity.

The automotive sector is another significant contributor, utilizing air hoses in various applications, including assembly processes, maintenance, and precision tasks. The transition towards electric vehicles and the emphasis on precision engineering further amplify the need for reliable and durable air hose solutions. Additionally, the focus on regular equipment maintenance across industries ensures sustained demand for replacement air hoses as companies prioritize safety and operational efficiency.

The air hoses market from the rubber hoses segment accounted for over 32.4% revenue share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2024-2032. Rubber hoses are favored for their superior durability, flexibility, and resistance to harsh conditions, making them indispensable for heavy-duty applications. Their ability to withstand high pressure, chemical exposure, and temperature variations makes them a preferred choice in industries such as construction, mining, and manufacturing.

The air hoses market from the offline channels segment dominated 50.8% revenue share in 2023 and is estimated to maintain strong growth through 2032. Physical retail stores, including hardware shops and industrial suppliers, remain the go-to choice for customers seeking high-performance air hoses. The opportunity for hands-on inspection and expert consultation before purchase adds significant value, particularly for industrial-grade products. Immediate availability also makes offline channels critical for urgent needs.

U.S. air hoses market held a dominant position with a 75% share in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% through 2032. The strong industrial base, encompassing sectors like manufacturing, construction, and agriculture, drives consistent demand for air hoses. The ongoing growth in infrastructure projects and vehicle production further reinforces the need for robust, versatile air hose solutions capable of enduring challenging operational conditions.

