Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market Size Worth $3.45 Billion, Globally, by 2030 Growing at 11.5% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market Size and Forecast 2022 - 2030, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell, and Others), Component (Hydrogen Fuel Cell Pack, Batteries, Electric Traction Motors, and Others), Rail Type (Passenger Rail, Commuter Rail, Light Rail, Trams, Freight, and Others) and Geography”.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Technologies of hydrogen fuel cell train include proton exchange membrane fuel cell, phosphoric acid fuel cell, and others. Hydrogen fuel cell train manufacturers procure specific grades of components from component suppliers and process further to develop the final product.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market Growth: The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train market size is projected to reach US$ 3.45 Billion by 2030 from US$ 1.45 million in 2022. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022–2030. The transportation sector contributes a fair share in polluting the environment by utilizing fossil fuels, which increases the carbon footprint and boosts air pollution. Fuel cell trains are anticipated to play a significant role in transitioning to a zero-emission economy. Hydrogen-powered trains are projected to benefit the rail industry as a high-performing, zero-emission alternative to fossil fuels like diesel. Governments of different countries are working toward mitigating carbon emissions in the railway sector, boosting the demand for hydrogen fuel cell trains worldwide. The growing focus on sustainable and environment-friendly alternatives to mitigate environmental pollution is boosting the demand for hydrogen-driven trains as an eco-friendly option in the transportation sector. Companies such as Talgo, Alstom, Ballard Power Systems, and CRRC Corporation are key companies working on developing hydrogen fuel cell trains worldwide. Growing government initiatives such as funding projects and infrastructure development drive the hydrogen fuel cell trains market.





Increasing Environmental Concerns and Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Changing world scenarios due to pollution control and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions for a polluted environment positively influence the hydrogen fuel cell train market. The primary component of a hydrogen fuel cell train is hydrogen. Hydrogen fuel cell utilizes the chemical energy of hydrogen to generate electricity. The process comprises an electrochemical reaction between oxygen and hydrogen, producing water as waste products. The transportation sector contributes a fair share in polluting the environment by utilizing fossil fuels, which increases the carbon footprint and boosts air pollution. In 2023, the CO2 emissions from the transportation sector increased by over 250 metric tons of CO2 and touched 8.25 Gigatonne (GT) CO2, nearly 4% more than in 2022.





Growing Efficiency of Hydrogen-Driven Vehicles: The increasing awareness of the benefits and efficiency level of hydrogen-driven fuel cells is one of the major driving factors for the market. Fuel cells operate on the basic mechanism of converting chemical energy to electricity, which is more efficient than internal combustion engines. Fuel cells make the trains or vehicles more efficient, with less vibrations in the bogies and less noise. The hydrogen-driven fuel cell trains only emit water and waste product but also helps in reducing air pollution. In addition, a hydrogen-driven train's speed limit can range up to 140 km/h and can cover up to 1,000 km without refueling, which is way higher than battery-driven electric trains. Hydrogen fuel cell technology also has an energy conversion competence of ~50–60%, which is quite advanced compared to diesel engines. In addition, the hydrogen trains contain a regenerative braking system, boosting energy efficiency. The increasing efficiency and advancement of hydrogen fuel cell technology in speed, noise, vibration, and energy efficiency are boosting the global market for hydrogen fuel cell trains.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement:

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on technology, the hydrogen fuel cell train market is classified into proton exchange membrane fuel cell, phosphoric acid fuel cell, and others. The proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.





Based on component, the hydrogen fuel cell train market is categorized into hydrogen fuel cell pack, batteries, electric traction motors, and others. The hydrogen fuel cell pack segment dominated the market in 2023.





Based on rail type segment, the hydrogen fuel cell train market is categorized into passenger rail, commuter rail, light rail, trams, freight, locomotives, and others. The commuter rail segment held largest share of the market in 2023.





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Alstom SA

TWI Ltd

Hyundai Corporation

Talgo, Siemens Mobility GmbH

CRRC Corp Ltd

WABTEC

Stadler Rail AG

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

" Hyundai Rotem Commercializes Hydrogen High-Speed Train."





" Ballard Power Systems announced it received an order for additional fuel cell engines from Canadian Pacific Kansas City."





“Talgo and Repsol signed an agreement to jointly develop hydrogen-fueled trains.”





Conclusion:

Asia Pacific is projected to register a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2031. The market growth can be attributed to the rise in adoption of hydrogen fuel cell train in transportation. Increasing focus on reducing environmental pollution and controlling carbon footprint in the transportation sector is a major driving factor for the Asia Pacific hydrogen fuel cell train market. Growing pollution, urbanization, and industrialization are boosting the need for expanded transportation networks. The mounting awareness of the advantages of utilizing hydrogen as a prime element for powering vehicles and trains and its environmental viability boosts the Asia Pacific hydrogen fuel cell trains market. China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and India are a few of the major contributors to the hydrogen fuel cell train market. Companies such as CRRC Corporation Ltd., IHI Corporation, and Hyundai Corporation are launching environment-friendly alternatives in the transportation sector to lower carbon emissions. The growing government initiatives toward boosting carbon neutrality in countries such as India, Japan, China, and Australia also positively impact the hydrogen fuel cell train market.





