Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

 | Source: Netcompany Group A/S Netcompany Group A/S

Company announcement
No. 04/2025

                                                 23 January 2025

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 31 October 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 24 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
16/01/20251,309 338.60 443,226
17/01/202520,000 336.80 6,735,980
20/01/20255,100 337.21 1,719,779
21/01/20253,583 333.80 1,195,998
22/01/202510,737 340.25 3,653,264
Accumulated for the period40,729-13,748,248
Accumulated under the programme708,912-246,270,764

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 2,935,603 treasury shares corresponding to 5.9% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments


Tags

Netcompany

Attachments

04. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme 04. Appendix - Information on all transactions