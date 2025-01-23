First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights

  • Net income of $19.2 million, or $0.80 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $20.9 million, or $0.87 diluted EPS
  • Loan growth and interest expense decline drives 6 basis points of margin expansion
  • Wealth management and insurance combined revenues increase over 11% in the quarter
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share

“Revenue growth and interest expense management helped drive a solid increase in adjusted earnings, despite higher provision expense,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our net interest margin expanded, and noninterest income increased to 31% of revenues. Wealth management and insurance had a strong finish to the year with a combined revenue increase of 26% compared to the fourth quarter last year. Our Ag Services group had a record quarter of farmland sales in the period. Finally, we are pleased with the success of the multiple strategic technology investments we completed this year and continue to execute on for 2025. Collectively, these investments deliver a better customer experience and significant operating efficiency,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $1.4 million, or 2.4% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased by $1.3 million primarily driven by lower interest rates, partially offset by loan growth. Interest expense decreased by $2.7 million primarily due to lower interest rates, reducing wholesale funding, and actively managing existing accounts and promotional pricing with the Fed’s rate cuts.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 2.6%.   Interest income was slightly lower by $0.1 million, while interest expense decreased $1.6 million.   Interest income on loans increased $2.6 million while funding from investment securities and cash were used for loan growth.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was an increase of 6 basis points compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields decreased by 11 basis points, while the average cost of funds decreased by 17 basis points. Accretion income for the quarter was $3.4 million, which was a decrease of $0.2 million from the prior quarter.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 8 basis points, with an average earnings asset increase of 6 basis points versus the average cost of funds decrease of 2 basis points. Higher rates and loan growth helped drive an increase in earnings asset yields, despite a decline in accretion income of $1.2 million. The decrease in funding costs was primarily due to a decline in wholesale funding sources, partially offset by an increase in time deposit rates.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $5.67 billion, representing an increase of $57.9 million, or 1.0% compared to the prior quarter. Loan growth was well diversified primarily in construction and land development and commercial and industrial. The largest decline was in commercial real estate, which included an increase in paydowns due to the sale of several borrowers’ properties. The average rate on new origination and renewed loans in the period was approximately 7.4%.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality metrics continue to be strong compared to historical and industry measures. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $1.4 million to $70.2 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.24%. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $3.6 million and the Company had net charge offs of $2.2 million in the period. Also, at the end of the fourth quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.53%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 235%.   The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.43% at quarter end. Non-performing loans increased by $11.6 million in the period to $29.8 million. Substandard loans increased $6.5 million in the period to $35.5 million. For the quarter, the increase in net charge offs, non-performing loans, and substandard loans were all tied to a single borrower who is invested in an organic farming operation that is in the process of dissolving and liquidating. Separately, while special mention loans increased $19.7 million in the quarter to $57.8 million, there are currently no anticipated material losses from the downgrades and the special mention balance was lower than the same period last year.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.06 billion, which represented a decrease of $31.7 million, or 0.52% from the prior quarter. The decline was primarily in noninterest bearing deposits for normal customer cash flow needs. In addition, time deposits were lower primarily due to a decline in wholesale CD’s. In comparison to the prior quarter, the average cost of funds decreased 17 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 1.83%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $26.4 million compared to $23.0 million in the prior quarter.   Wealth management revenues increased $0.5 million primarily due to a record quarter of farmland sales totaling $1.7 million more than offsetting a $0.7 million reduction to farm management income from lower commodity prices. Overall Ag Services revenue was $3.0 million in the quarter. Insurance revenues increased $0.8 million, or 13.4% on a strong finish to the year in sales performance. Other income increased $1.9 million and included a $1.3 million gain on the sale of a property that was held in other real estate owned.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased $4.6 million, or 21.1%. The increase was primarily driven by growth in wealth management and insurance, and the sale of a property.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $56.3 million compared to $53.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily in legal and professional fees due to $2.2 million in expenses tied to the retail and core system technology projects. In addition, other expenses included a $1.2 million loss on the sale of a portion of property connected to a branch location. Expenses were higher in salaries and benefits driven by higher incentive compensation tied to the strong quarter of revenue growth in wealth management and insurance.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expenses decreased $0.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the nonrecurring expenses tied to the Blackhawk acquisition totaling $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year, while the current quarter of 2024 included $2.2 million of nonrecurring expense tied to the technology projects and a $1.2 million loss on the sale of a portion of a property.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the fourth quarter 2024 was 59.5% compared to 61.3% in the prior quarter and 58.9% for the same period last year.

Taxes

The fourth quarter of 2024 included a $0.9 million increase to taxes due to a reduction in the percentage of income apportioned to Illinois resulting in a lower effective tax rate going forward and a reduction in related deferred tax assets for the period. The reduction was primarily due to the Illinois tax law change in June of 2024 for the apportionment of investment income and the continued diversification of the business with more revenue outside of Illinois.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets15.37%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets12.82%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets12.42%
Leverage ratio10.33%
  

The Company’s Board of Directors approved its regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 payable on February 28, 2025 for shareholders of record on February 13, 2025.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.5 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of pandemics on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Austin Frank
SVP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-5522
afrank@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –

      
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
 As of
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2024 2024 2023
      
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$121,216  $164,191  $143,064 
Investment securities 1,073,510   1,125,774   1,179,402 
Loans (including loans held for sale) 5,672,462   5,614,591   5,580,565 
Less allowance for credit losses (70,182)  (68,774)  (68,675)
Net loans 5,602,280   5,545,817   5,511,890 
Premises and equipment, net 100,234   101,464   101,396 
Goodwill and intangibles, net 261,906   265,139   264,231 
Bank Owned Life Insurance 170,854   169,635   166,125 
Other assets 189,734   190,469   220,686 
Total assets$7,519,734  $7,562,489  $7,586,794 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing$1,329,155  $1,387,290  $1,398,234 
Interest bearing 4,727,941   4,701,544   4,725,425 
Total deposits 6,057,096   6,088,834   6,123,659 
Repurchase agreements with customers 204,122   204,343   213,721 
Other borrowings 242,520   238,712   263,787 
Junior subordinated debentures 24,280   24,224   24,058 
Subordinated debt 87,472   87,373   106,755 
Other liabilities 57,853   60,506   61,610 
Total liabilities 6,673,343   6,703,992   6,793,590 
      
Total stockholders' equity 846,391   858,497   793,204 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,519,734  $7,562,489  $7,586,794 
      


        
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2024
 2023
 2024 2023
Interest income:       
Interest and fees on loans$81,288  $78,676  $320,446  $262,423 
Interest on investment securities 6,990   8,515   28,836   32,119 
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 1,564   2,736   8,097   5,624 
Total interest income 89,842   89,927   357,379   300,166 
Interest expense:       
Interest on deposits 26,144   25,900   106,919   77,294 
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,333   1,754   6,448   6,565 
Interest on other borrowings 1,917   3,073   8,674   16,789 
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 510   545   2,156   1,859 
Interest on subordinated debt 988   1,193   4,454   4,196 
Total interest expense 30,892   32,465   128,651   106,703 
Net interest income 58,950   57,462   228,728   193,463 
Provision for credit losses 3,643   552   5,635   6,104 
Net interest income after provision for loan 55,307   56,910   223,093   187,359 
Non-interest income:       
Wealth management revenues 6,275   4,998   22,818   20,793 
Insurance commissions 6,805   5,398   28,552   24,814 
Service charges 3,058   3,298   12,362   10,881 
Net securities gains/(losses) 0   46   (433)  3,383 
Mortgage banking revenues 1,104   954   3,957   2,282 
ATM/debit card revenue 4,204   4,233   16,807   14,347 
Other 4,917   2,841   12,223   10,286 
Total non-interest income 26,363   21,768   96,286   86,786 
Non-interest expense:       
Salaries and employee benefits 31,957   29,925   124,134   104,962 
Net occupancy and equipment expense 7,285   7,977   30,407   26,946 
Net other real estate owned (income) expense 240   800   411   1,862 
FDIC insurance 863   1,015   3,463   3,339 
Amortization of intangible assets 3,314   3,560   13,556   9,127 
Stationary and supplies 642   404   1,885   1,346 
Legal and professional expense 5,386   2,065   12,944   7,379 
ATM/debit card expense 2,043   1,332   6,384   5,322 
Marketing and donations 906   679   3,418   3,005 
Other 3,661   9,268   18,381   22,452 
Total non-interest expense 56,297   57,025   214,983   185,740 
Income before income taxes 25,373   21,653   104,396   88,405 
Income taxes 6,205   3,582   25,498   19,470 
Net income$19,168  $18,071  $78,898  $68,935 
        
Per Share Information       
Basic earnings per common share$0.80  $0.76  $3.31  $3.17 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.80   0.76   3.30   3.15 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding 23,818,806   22,220,438   23,800,523   21,086,802 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 23,908,340   22,319,334   23,895,681   21,176,946 
        


          
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
          
 For the Quarter Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2024
 2024 2024 2024 2023
Interest income:         
Interest and fees on loans$81,288  $81,775  $79,560  $77,823  $78,676 
Interest on investment securities 6,990   7,036   7,405   7,405   8,515 
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 1,564   2,371   1,718   2,444   2,736 
Total interest income 89,842   91,182   88,683   87,672   89,927 
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits 26,144   28,341   26,338   26,096   25,900 
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,333   1,444   1,615   2,056   1,754 
Interest on other borrowings 1,917   2,195   2,248   2,314   3,073 
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 510   567   537   542   545 
Interest on subordinated debt 988   1,092   1,180   1,194   1,193 
Total interest expense 30,892   33,639   31,918   32,202   32,465 
Net interest income 58,950   57,543   56,765   55,470   57,462 
Provision for credit losses 3,643   1,266   1,083   (357)  552 
Net interest income after provision for loan 55,307   56,277   55,682   55,827   56,910 
Non-interest income:         
Wealth management revenues 6,275   5,816   5,405   5,322   4,998 
Insurance commissions 6,805   6,003   6,531   9,213   5,398 
Service charges 3,058   3,121   3,227   2,956   3,298 
Net securities gains/(losses) 0   (277)  (156)  0   46 
Mortgage banking revenues 1,104   1,109   1,038   706   954 
ATM/debit card revenue 4,204   4,267   4,281   4,055   4,233 
Other 4,917   2,984   2,096   2,226   2,841 
Total non-interest income 26,363   23,023   22,422   24,478   21,768 
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 31,957   31,565   30,164   30,448   29,925 
Net occupancy and equipment expense 7,285   8,055   7,507   7,560   7,977 
Net other real estate owned (income) expense 240   107   85   (21)  800 
FDIC insurance 863   829   902   869   1,015 
Amortization of intangible assets 3,314   3,405   3,340   3,497   3,560 
Stationary and supplies 642   482   370   391   404 
Legal and professional expense 5,386   2,573   2,536   2,449   2,065 
ATM/debit card expense 2,043   1,869   1,281   1,191   1,332 
Marketing and donations 906   836   814   862   679 
Other 3,661   4,212   4,392   6,116   9,268 
Total non-interest expense 56,297   53,933   51,391   53,362   57,025 
Income before income taxes 25,373   25,367   26,713   26,943   21,653 
Income taxes 6,205   5,885   6,968   6,440   3,582 
Net income$19,168  $19,482  $19,745  $20,503  $18,071 
          
Per Share Information         
Basic earnings per common share$0.80  $0.81  $0.83  $0.86  $0.76 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.80   0.81   0.82   0.86   0.76 
          
Weighted average shares outstanding 23,818,806   23,905,099   23,896,210   23,872,731   23,837,853 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 23,908,340   24,006,647   23,998,152   23,960,335   23,921,758 
          


           
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
           
Loan Portfolio          
Construction and land development $236,093  $190,857  $195,389  $186,851  $205,077 
Farm real estate loans  390,760   384,620   387,015   388,941   391,132 
1-4 Family residential properties  496,597   505,342   507,517   518,641   542,469 
Multifamily residential properties  332,644   338,167   334,446   312,758   319,129 
Commercial real estate  2,417,585   2,440,120   2,406,955   2,396,092   2,384,704 
Loans secured by real estate  3,873,679   3,859,106   3,831,322   3,803,283   3,842,511 
Agricultural operating loans  239,671   233,414   213,997   213,217   196,272 
Commercial and industrial loans  1,335,920   1,283,631   1,268,646   1,227,906   1,266,159 
Consumer loans  53,960   63,222   70,841   79,569   91,014 
All other loans  169,232   175,218   175,811   175,320   184,609 
Total loans  5,672,462   5,614,591   5,560,617   5,499,295   5,580,565 
           
Deposit Portfolio          
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $1,329,155  $1,387,290  $1,393,336  $1,448,299  $1,398,234 
Interest bearing demand deposits  1,907,733   1,834,123   1,909,993   1,974,857   1,837,296 
Savings deposits  636,427   648,582   673,381   704,777   710,586 
Money Market  1,196,537   1,183,594   1,127,699   1,107,177   1,129,950 
Time deposits  987,244   1,035,245   1,011,370   1,007,826   1,047,593 
Total deposits  6,057,096   6,088,834   6,115,779   6,242,936   6,123,659 
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $29,835  $18,242  $19,079  $20,064  $20,128 
Non-performing assets  32,030   20,076   20,557   21,471   21,292 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  2,235   804   708   381   118 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  235.23%  377.01%  358.05%  338.60%  341.19%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding  1.24%  1.22%  1.23%  1.24%  1.23%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.53%  0.32%  0.34%  0.36%  0.36%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.43%  0.27%  0.27%  0.28%  0.28%
Special Mention loans  57,848   38,151   30,767   65,693   74,050 
Substandard and Doubtful loans  35,516   29,037   27,594   29,296   28,945 
           
Common Share Data          
Common shares outstanding  23,895,807   23,904,051   23,895,868   23,888,929   23,827,137 
Book value per common share $35.42  $35.91  $34.05  $33.40  $33.29 
Tangible book value per common share(1)  24.46   24.82   23.28   22.49   22.20 
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end(1)  30.42   29.70   29.43   28.67   27.93 
Market price of stock  36.82   38.91   32.88   32.68   34.66 
           
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics          
End of period earning assets $6,775,075  $6,786,458  $6,812,574  $6,923,742  $6,780,160 
Average earning assets  6,884,303   6,857,070   6,815,932   6,884,855   6,948,309 
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)  5.24%  5.35%  5.27%  5.16%  5.18%
Average rate on cost of funds  1.83%  2.00%  1.91%  1.91%  1.85%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1)  3.41%  3.35%  3.36%  3.25%  3.33%
Return on average assets  1.01%  1.03%  1.05%  1.07%  0.93%
Adjusted return on average assets(1)  1.10%  1.05%  1.07%  1.17%  1.16%
Return on average common equity  9.04%  9.40%  9.92%  10.37%  9.76%
Adjusted return on average common equity(1)  9.80%  9.58%  10.11%  11.28%  12.11%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)(1)  59.51%  61.33%  59.61%  59.09%  58.91%
Full-time equivalent employees  1,198   1,207   1,185   1,188   1,187 
           
           
1Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
           


 
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
 For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
 QTD Average   Average
 Balance Interest Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS     
Interest bearing deposits$120,744  $1,522  5.01%
Federal funds sold 49   -  0.00%
Certificates of deposits investments 3,500   42  4.77%
Investment Securities:     
Taxable (total less municipals) 855,006   5,145  2.41%
Tax-exempt (Municipals) 270,899   2,336  3.45%
Loans (net of unearned income) 5,634,105   81,564  5.76%
      
Total interest earning assets 6,884,303   90,609  5.24%
      
NONEARNING ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks 98,020     
Premises and equipment 101,449     
Other nonearning assets 590,928     
Allowance for loan losses (69,580)    
      
Total assets$7,605,120     
      
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits$3,103,831  $16,538  2.12%
Savings deposits 643,575   182  0.11%
Time deposits 1,007,663   9,424  3.72%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,755,069   26,144  2.19%
Repurchase agreements 214,174   1,333  2.48%
FHLB advances 213,634   1,917  3.57%
Federal funds purchased 1   -  0.00%
Subordinated debt 87,407   988  4.50%
Jr. subordinated debentures 24,251   510  8.37%
Other debt 2   -  0.00%
Total borrowings 539,469   4,748  3.50%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,294,538   30,892  2.32%
      
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits 1,406,989  Average cost of funds  1.83%
Other liabilities 51,029     
Stockholders' equity 852,564     
      
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity$7,605,120     
      
Net Interest Earnings / Spread  $59,717  2.92%
      
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds    0.49%
      
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets   3.41%
      


          
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
          
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
          
Net interest income as reported$58,950  $57,543  $56,765  $55,470  $57,462 
Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 59,717   58,627   57,361   56,086   58,255 
Average earning assets 6,884,303   6,857,070   6,815,932   6,884,855   6,948,309 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.41%  3.35%  3.36%  3.25%  3.33%
          
          
Common stockholder's equity$846,391  $858,497  $813,645  $797,952  $793,204 
Goodwill and intangibles, net 261,906   265,139   257,377   260,699   264,231 
Common shares outstanding 23,896   23,904   23,896   23,889   23,827 
Tangible Book Value per common share$24.46  $24.82  $23.28  $22.49  $22.20 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) (142,383)  (116,692)  (146,998)  (147,667)  (136,427)
Adjusted tangible book value per common share$30.42  $29.70  $29.43  $28.67  $27.93 
          


          
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
          
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation         
Net Income - GAAP$19,168  $19,482  $19,745  $20,503  $18,071 
Adjustments (post-tax):(1)         
Nonrecurring technology project expenses 1,710   -   -   -   - 
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales -   219   123   -   (36)
Integration and acquisition expenses -   137   250   1,804   4,385 
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP)$1,710  $356  $373  $1,804  $4,348 
          
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP$20,878  $19,838  $20,118  $22,307  $22,419 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.87  $0.83  $0.84  $0.93  $0.94 
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP 1.10%  1.05%  1.07%  1.17%  1.16%
Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP 9.80%  9.58%  10.11%  11.28%  12.11%
          
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation         
Noninterest expense - GAAP$56,297  $53,933  $51,391  $53,362  $57,025 
Other real estate owned property income (expense) (240)  (107)  (85)  21   (800)
Amortization of intangibles (3,314)  (3,405)  (3,340)  (3,497)  (3,560)
Nonrecurring severance expense (2,164)  -   -   -   - 
Integration and acquisition expenses -   (174)  (316)  (2,283)  (5,550)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)$50,579  $50,247  $47,650  $47,603  $47,115 
          
Net interest income -GAAP$58,950  $57,543  $56,765  $55,470  $57,462 
Effect of tax-exempt income(1) (323)  1,084   596   616   793 
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)$58,627  $58,627  $57,361  $56,086  $58,255 
          
Noninterest income - GAAP$26,363  $23,023  $22,422  $24,478  $21,768 
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales 0   277   156   0   (46)
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)$26,363  $23,300  $22,578  $24,478  $21,722 
          
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)$84,990  $81,927  $79,939  $80,564  $79,977 
          
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.51%  61.33%  59.61%  59.09%  58.91%
          
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.
 