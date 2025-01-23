Seasoned AdTech Executive David Simon Joins Mobivity’s Board of Directors, Bringing Knowledge and Expertise to Accelerate Growth of Connected Rewards

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a developer of innovative technology that harnesses the widespread appeal of mobile games to transform retail and brand offers into powerful vehicles of customer engagement, today announced the appointment of David Simon to its Board of Directors.

Simon, a 20+ year veteran of the advertising technology industry, brings a proven track record of delivering successful go-to-market strategies and driving revenue growth across globally recognized organizations. Concurrent with David Simon’s appointment, Dennis Becker has resigned from the board of directors; Mobivity is grateful for Dennis’ dedication and wishes him all the best in future endeavors.

Simon’s distinguished career spans leadership roles across adtech including his current role as General Manager, Growth Initiatives at Moloco, developing new market areas for their machine learning technology. Prior to this, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Fyber, leading high-growth initiatives that grew revenues from $100M to $500M during his tenure. Additionally, his work as a Partner at Jounce Media and VP, Video Content and Syndication at AOL further reflects his expertise in aligning media offerings with strategic brand goals.

“David’s extensive background in adtech and proven ability to drive go-to-market success makes his addition to Mobivity’s Board a pivotal appointment for the company,” said Bryce Daniels, President of Mobivity. “As we continue to scale our Connected Rewards platform, David’s guidance and experience will help us unlock its full market potential. We are excited about the benefits of his strategic leadership as we advance our mission to transform how brands engage their customers through mobile gaming.”

Simon expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Mobivity Board, stating, “I am honored to join Mobivity during such a dynamic period of growth. The Connected Rewards platform is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between mobile gaming and retail engagement, and I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to brands and consumers alike.”

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s Connected Rewards™ technology unlocks new engagement from existing audiences of retail, restaurant, convenience, and fuel brands, driving high-impact, low-effort, no-cost marketing outcomes. Through partnerships with leading mobile game publishers and developers, Mobivity captures mobile games' broad appeal and high engagement, turning that into in-store activity, increasing customer loyalty and foot traffic while delivering exponentially higher ROI. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on April 17, 2024 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

