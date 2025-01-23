























Company Announcement No 04/2025



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











23 January 2025

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S share buyback programme completed – transactions in week 04

Sydbank’s share buyback programme of DKK 1,200m which was announced on 28 February 2024 and scheduled to end on or before 31 January 2025 has been completed. Under the programme 3,383,960 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approx DKK 1,200m during the period up to termination.

The purpose of the share buyback programme was to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme was executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of

shares VWAP



Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

announcement



3,348,000



1,186,257,800.00 20 January 2025

21 January 2025

22 January 2025

23 January 2025

24 January 2025 10,000

15,000

10,960

-

- 382.28

381.77

382.46

-

- 3,822,800.00

5,726,550.00

4,191,761.60

-

- Total over week 04 35,960 13,741,111.60 Total accumulated during

the share buyback programme



3,383,960



1,199,998,911.60

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 3,385,079 own shares, equal to 6.20% of the Bank’s share capital.



All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission Delegated Regulation, is available in the attachment.



Yours sincerely



Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment