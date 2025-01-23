Myriad Genetics Introduces Online Prenatal Genetic Testing Resource

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, has launched a new educational website providing comprehensive information about reproductive and prenatal genetic testing.

The “Know More Sooner” website provides the benefits and dispels the common myths of prenatal genetic testing, as well as where to get screened and what actions can be taken in the instance of a high-risk result. The site features real-life patient stories to illustrate how prenatal screening can help parents-to-be manage their pregnancies.

“Many patients don’t initially understand the importance of prenatal genetic screening, but with Myriad’s prenatal screens, couples can discover helpful insights earlier in the pregnancy,” said Dallas Reed, MD, FACMG, FACOG, obstetrician-gynecologist and medical geneticist who serves as the Principal Medical Advisor of Women’s Health for Myriad Genetics. “Having this information allows patients to meet with specialists sooner, choose a birthing location appropriate for their situation, and/or talk with others who have had similar experiences.”

The Know More Sooner website was created in response to a survey revealing that the majority of women want prenatal screening once they understand how genetic testing can provide insights into their pregnancy’s genetic risks, helping them learn more and to prepare for their baby. However, four in 10 survey respondents reported that they had not been offered any form of noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), also known as prenatal cell-free DNA (cfDNA) screening.1

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that carrier and cfDNA screening be offered to all pregnant patients regardless of ancestry, maternal age, or risk of chromosomal abnormality.2,3

“The lack of understanding of the benefits of genetic testing is why we created the Know More Sooner website. Offering resources, answering questions, and sharing basics about genetic testing are essential steps in helping women better understand pregnancy and make informed decisions,” said Melissa Gonzales, President, Myriad Women’s Health. “Most families find genetic screening reassuring. If a possible concern is identified, screening gives you time to pursue diagnostic testing and learn more about your baby’s needs from the start.”

Myriad offers three genetic tests to those who are pregnant or are considering becoming pregnant:

The SneakPeek ® Gender Test predicts fetal sex as early as six weeks into pregnancy with greater than 99% accuracy. 4

Gender Test predicts fetal sex as early as six weeks into pregnancy with greater than 99% accuracy. The Foresight ® Carrier Screen identifies those who have a chance of passing down serious inherited conditions.

Carrier Screen identifies those who have a chance of passing down serious inherited conditions. The Prequel® Prenatal Screen identifies whether a pregnancy is at an increased risk for a wide variety of chromosomal conditions as early as eight weeks.



References

1. Large scale Pollfish survey of 1,000 US-based population who self-identified as 'pregnant' or 'recently pregnant.' Survey was conducted by the S50 Agency on behalf of Myriad Genetics, December 2023.

2. ACOG Practice Bulletin #226: Screening for Fetal Chromosomal Abnormalities. Obstet Gynecol. 2020;136.

3. Committee Opinion 690. ACOG. Obstet Gynecol. 2017;129:e35-40. 3. Arroyo-Johnson C,

Mincey KD. Obesity Epidemiology Worldwide. Gastroenterol Clin North 463 Am. 2016 Dec;45(4):571–9.

4. In a large-scale published study run in 2020, SneakPeek accurately determined fetal sex in 99.9% of 1,029 pregnant women between 7-37 weeks gestational age. In a 2021 laboratory test, SneakPeek accurately determined fetal sex in 99.02% of 102 pregnant women using the Snap device at 8-15 weeks gestational age. In a separate published study run in 2021, fetal sex was accurately determined in 100% of 134 pregnant women at 7 weeks gestational age. In a 2022 scientific study, SneakPeek accurately determined fetal sex for 100% of 103 women at 6 weeks gestational age.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that the company’s prenatal screens can help couples discover valuable insights earlier in pregnancy and having this information allows patients to meet with specialists sooner, choose a birthing location appropriate to their situation, and/or talk with others who have had similar experience, and statements relating to how most families find genetic screening reassuring. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com