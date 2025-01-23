Haoxi Health Technology Limited Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Share Split

BEIJING, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haoxi Health Technology Limited (the “Company” or “HAO”), an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, today announced that it has resolved to effect a reverse share split of the Company’s ordinary shares, with the split ratio set at 1-for-25 (the “Reverse Share Split”). The Reverse Share Split was approved by the Company’s shareholders at an annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 10, 2025. The Company’s Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on an adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market, reflecting the Reverse Share Split, when the market opens on January 27, 2025, under the existing ticker symbol “HAO.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s Class A ordinary shares will be G4290F118.

Upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Share Split, every twenty-five shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares as of the effective date will automatically be combined into one Class A ordinary share, and every twenty-five shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares as of the effective date will automatically be combined into one Class B ordinary share. This adjustment will reduce the total number of outstanding Class A ordinary shares of the Company from approximately 53.29 million to approximately 2.13 million, and the total number of outstanding Class B ordinary shares of the Company from approximately 17.27 million to approximately 0.69 million.

In conjunction with the Reverse Share Split, the Company also amended its Articles and Memorandum of Association to proportionately reduce the number of authorized shares for issuance and to adjust the par value of the post-reverse share split ordinary shares to $0.0025 per share.

No fractional shares will be issued; instead, shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share will have their entitlement rounded up to the nearest whole share.

The Reverse Split is expected to lead the Company’s Class A ordinary shares to trade at approximately twenty-five times the price per share at which it trades prior to the effectiveness of the Reverse Split. The Company, however, cannot assure that the price of its Class A ordinary shares after the Reverse Split will reflect the 1 for 25 Reverse Split ratio, that the price per share following the effective time of the Reverse Split will be maintained for any period of time, or that the price will remain above the pre-split trading price.

Further details regarding the reverse share split and the associated changes to the Company’s share capital can be found in the Company’s notice of 2025 annual general meeting, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2024.

About Haoxi Health Technology Limited

Haoxi Health Technology Limited is an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, specializing in serving healthcare industry advertiser clients. The Company’s growth is driven by the rise of news feed ads and the rapid development of the healthcare sector. The Company offers one-stop online marketing solutions, especially in online short video marketing, helping advertisers acquire and retain customers on popular platforms in China, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. The Company is dedicated to reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and providing easy online marketing solutions to advertisers. For more information, please visit: http://ir.haoximedia.com.

