Tekumo Welcomes New Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

New York, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Tekumo Inc. (TKMO or the "Company") announces the addition of industry leader, Randy Parks.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Randy Parks as the new Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Tekumo. With a proven track record of success in forging and nurturing strategic alliances, Randy brings a distinguished career spanning over 40 years and a dynamic perspective to our team.

Tekumo Chief Revenue Officer, Derrick Youngblood stated, "We are thrilled and honored to welcome Randy to the Tekumo team. His experience and proven track record make him an invaluable asset as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings in Field Service Delivery and FSM solutions. Randy is able to slot right in, bringing a deep understanding of the industry as well as the changes Tekumo is driving. His ability to quickly grasp our vision and goals makes him a natural fit for our growing team."

In this role, Randy will be responsible for driving the development and execution of our strategic enterprise partnership initiatives, ensuring that Tekumo rapidly strengthens its position in the global market. Randy's extensive background in strategic planning and partnership management will be instrumental in achieving our long-term goals.

Randy held multiple leadership positions with key multinational technology firms, including Insight and Diebold. He has extensive experience in Channel, Third party and OEM service operations. His direct areas of expertise include Business Transformation, Service Delivery Operations and Optimization, Mergers and Acquisitions, Service Business Development, Pre-sales Solutioning and Partnerships & Alliances.

"We are thrilled to welcome Randy to our leadership team," said Tekumo CEO, Strings Kozisek. "His vision and strategic acumen align perfectly with our mission to innovate and excel in our industry. We look forward to the many contributions he will make in driving our enterprise partnership strategy forward."

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

The Company offers a field services delivery platform that solves the "last-mile" of installing, monitoring, and maintaining technology systems and smart connected devices. Distributed real-time data is at the core of all Tekumo offerings.

We play at the intersection of two major trends: the “Uber-ization” of product and service delivery, and the explosion of AI driven smart connected devices brought about by the “Industrial Internet of Things” (IIoT). Our Service Delivery platform is designed to intelligently automate the installation and maintenance of products by offering On-Demand local technician resources, as well as providing a “smart interface” for the monitoring and management of connected devices.

This service platform caters for a broad range of technologies from POS systems, kiosks, digital menu boards, print services, cameras, cabling, Wi-Fi and networking, as well as smart homes devices, wearable sensors, and access control.

Our platform results in “less people, less time and less cost” for our customers.

When we discuss our strategy, plans, future financial and operating performance, or other things that have not yet taken place, we are making statements considered to be forward-looking statements under United States (US) securities laws. Please see the disclosure relative to forward-looking statements at the base of this discussion.

About Tekumo, Inc.

Tekumo, Inc (OTC: TKMO) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

Safe Harbor:

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the Company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the Company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the Company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

