Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
23 January 2025
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 January 2025
Effective from 27 January 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 January 2025 to 28 April 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030482849, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 January 2025: 3.4060% pa
DK0030513585, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 27 January 2025: 6.4900% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment