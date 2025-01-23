DMi Partners Wins Gold for the Second Straight Year at the AVA Digital Awards 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners (DMi), a premier full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, SEO, and creative services, today announces its latest achievement at the 2025 AVA Digital Awards . This international competition recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication.

In the recent AVA Digital Awards, DMi secured a Gold award for outstanding work in the Display Ad - Animated or Video category for the agency’s work with Avalon Flooring , one of the largest flooring companies in the nation.

The winning team behind this campaign included Creative Director David Lachowicz and Associate Art Director Quyen Truong.

"We’re incredibly proud to receive this award," said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. "We truly enjoy combining design best practices with authentic human perspective to produce creative assets that help our clients stand out."

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Royal Caribbean, Sargento, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results.