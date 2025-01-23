NIU Technologies to Showcase Strategic Expansion into Powersports and Host Dealer Meeting at AIMExpo 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, is set to showcase its strategic expansion into the powersports industry at AIMExpo 2025. Taking place in Las Vegas from February 5-7, 2025, AIMExpo is North America’s largest powersports trade show, providing the perfect platform for NIU to engage directly with dealers, users and industry leaders.

With a decade of innovation and a global footprint, NIU is transcending mobility into a culture and a lifestyle. The company has partnered with leading household brands and built a diverse, worldwide community of passionate users, all while delivering forward-thinking solutions that redefine the future of transportation.

At AIMExpo, attendees will get an exclusive preview of NIU’s latest innovations, including early-stage prototypes of its new powersports vehicles. Attendees will also have the chance to test the XQi3 electric dirt bike, the company’s flagship powersports product already available on the market, designed for both on-road and off-road excitement.

“Our presence at AIMExpo is about more than introducing NIU to a new audience,” said Ben McGill, Head of North America Operations at NIU. “It’s an opportunity to demonstrate our credibility as a trusted global brand, delivering high-quality solutions that dealers and riders alike can rely on for years.”

NIU’s expansion into powersports reflects its mission to redefine mobility and address key gaps in the market with solutions tailored to modern riders such as enhanced performance, cutting-edge technology and sustainable energy solutions. The XQi3, designed to perform on both urban streets and rugged trails, is a testament to NIU’s ability to reimagine mobility for diverse environments.

NIU invites attendees to visit their booth located in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #9109. Visitors will have the opportunity to see NIU’s early-stage prototypes up close and test select legacy models at NIU’s demo station in the Bronze Lot, located directly outside the event.

Event registration is open to all industry professionals. AIMExpo has partnered with Connections Housing for discounted rates at Renaissance Las Vegas, Sahara Las Vegas, The Westgate and The Las Vegas Marriott.

Assets to support this news can be found in NIU's press kit.

About NIU Technologies:

As a global leader in electric two-wheeled vehicles, NIU's mission is to redefine urban mobility and make life better. Available in 52 countries and listed on Nasdaq, NIU has sold over 4,600,000 electric vehicles since launching its first electric scooter in 2015. Designing and manufacturing high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, and scooters, as of October 2024, NIU's loyal users and fans have traveled over 25 billion kilometers worldwide.

For more information about the company, please visit https://global.niu.com .

