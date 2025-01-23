LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Christopher Ketchen to Linsco Channel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Christopher Ketchen, CRPS®, has joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, to launch Katama Wealth Partners. He reported serving approximately $315 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from UBS.

Based in Boston, Mass., Ketchen began his career in 1994 in the retirement plan sector before expanding his scope to comprehensive wealth management. Today, Ketchen dedicates his knowledge and experience working with families and corporate retirement plans. He is joined by Senior Client Associate, Courtney Poole, who is part of the management team.

“Our mission is to help clients work toward their personal goals and objectives in a manner they are truly comfortable with,” Ketchen said. “We take great care to build sound financial plans that help clients navigate all of life’s changes, from health and employment to relocation or divorce.”

Why he made the move to Linsco by LPL

Looking to operate with greater autonomy while also evolving his business, Ketchen turned to LPL.

“I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur and build something of my own,” said Ketchen. “As I’ve grown in my career, it became clear that I needed more independence to operate on my own terms and incorporate my values more into the business. LPL provides the ideal platform, size and scale for me to do that, offering robust technology capabilities and resources that allow me to focus on what’s most important: my clients.”

Linsco serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having flexibility to run their practice, their way. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant and other resources that allow advisors to focus on their clients.

“Linsco was designed for people like me who appreciate the added layer of personalized support,” Ketchen said. “My clients will benefit from my singular focus to simply take care of them, and I’m sure they’ll also appreciate the more streamlined processes. I look forward to all the new opportunities ahead.”

The move to LPL also provides Ketchen with more flexibility to work with outside services, such as legal professionals and CPAs. He also looks forward to collaborating with other Linsco advisors in the Boston office and hopes to soon welcome other like-minded advisors to his practice.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Chris to the Linsco community. LPL provides strategic support and innovative resources designed to help advisors build thriving businesses and deliver differentiated client experiences. We look forward to supporting Chris for years to come as he builds out Katama Wealth Partners.”

