Paylocity Unveils New Recruiting Innovations to Meet the Demands of High-Volume Hiring and Elevate the Candidate Experience

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the talent market evolving rapidly, employers face increased challenges navigating high volumes of applications, identifying the best candidates, and ensuring compliance with Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) laws. Today, Paylocity announces new enhancements to its Recruiting platform that enable hiring teams to not only streamline and accelerate hiring processes but also improve the quality of candidate searches. By helping recruiters efficiently evaluate applications and focus on securing top talent, these updates address critical needs for modern recruiting.

Empowering High-Volume Hiring Teams

Companies in retail, hospitality, and other high-turnover industries often grapple with recruiting challenges, such as managing extensive data, addressing communication gaps, and navigating time-consuming manual tasks. Paylocity’s latest enhancements tackle these recruiting challenges head-on by streamlining workflows, improving candidate engagement, and enabling data-driven decision-making.

“We understand the pressure hiring teams face to attract and evaluate qualified candidates quickly,” said Steve Beauchamp, Paylocity Executive Chairman of the Board. “Our enhanced Recruiting platform empowers organizations to source top talent efficiently, deliver a seamless candidate experience, and ultimately fill roles faster, while reinforcing their employer brand by helping hiring teams focus on quality over quantity.”

Paylocity enables hiring teams to seamlessly access and track all candidate data within a single profile. From there, teams can manage applications, communications, and evaluations; schedule interviews, send offer letters, and even initiate and track pre-hire assessments and background checks—all without leaving the Paylocity platform. This streamlines processes, saves time, and delivers a simple, effortless user experience.

Key Innovations Include:

1. Streamlined Scheduling for Recruiters: Integration with Microsoft Outlook, Gmail and iCloud enables recruiters to access real-time availability, send calendar invites with meeting links and documents, and synchronize updates, keeping all parties in sync.

2. Candidate Interview Self-Scheduling: Candidates can easily schedule interviews at their convenience, eliminating back-and-forth with recruiters. Automated notifications ensure all participants stay informed, reducing delays and creating a smooth scheduling process.

3. One-Way Video Interviews: Hiring teams can efficiently screen candidates by enabling them to respond to screening questions via video. By eliminating scheduling conflicts and delays, one-way video interviews significantly accelerate the initial screening phase, enabling hiring teams to connect with and quickly narrow down a broader talent pool.

4. Integrated Candidate Assessments: Through partnerships with assessment vendors in the Paylocity Marketplace, recruiters can seamlessly manage pre-hire assessments within the same recruiting workflow as all other tasks, simplifying the evaluation process., recruiters can seamlessly manage pre-hire assessments directly within the Recruiting platform, simplifying the evaluation process.

Transforming Candidate and Recruiter Experiences

Paylocity’s enhanced Recruiting platform emphasizes simplicity and efficiency, helping organizations reduce friction in the hiring process. From actionable dashboards to tools that foster collaboration and data visibility, the platform addresses critical gaps in high-volume recruiting. By delivering tools that foster collaboration and data visibility, Paylocity empowers teams to make smarter, faster hiring decisions.

Availability

As hiring demands evolve, Paylocity remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of recruiting teams across industries. These enhancements are part of our ongoing mission to simplify human capital management and help businesses build their dream teams. Integrated Candidate Assessments, Scheduling and Candidate Profiles are available today; One-Way Video Interviews will be available later this spring. To learn more about Paylocity’s Recruiting solutions, visit https://www.paylocity.com/our-products/talent-management-system/recruiting/

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, and spend management software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

