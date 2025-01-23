Company Announcement

23 January 2025

Announcement No. 6

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges Bank has changed its holdings. Initially, Norges Bank informed that its total holdings of NKT A/S share capital and voting rights were below the 5% threshold.

Shortly after, Norges Bank acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S, resulting in the 5% threshold being passed. Norges Bank’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 2,799,810 shares, corresponding to 5.21% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

