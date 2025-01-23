Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Report 2025-28, with Updated Profiles of 75+ Refrigerated Cargo Container Tracking Solution Providers, OEMs and Cold Chain Logistics Service Providers

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Shipments of remote tracking systems with cellular or satellite communications capabilities for refrigerated cargo carrying units reached 765,000 units worldwide in 2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7 percent, shipments are expected to reach close to 1.2 million units in 2028.During the same period, the installed base of active remote tracking systems for refrigerated cargo carrying units is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.8 percent from 2.7 million units at the end of 2023 to 4.5 million units by 2028.

The number of active tracking devices and real-time data loggers in use for general cargo applications, including insulated cargo boxes and pallet shippers, reached close to 2.2 million units at the end of 2023. The market segment is set for rapid growth in the coming years as prices are expected to decrease and smart labels and other devices with a very small footprint are being introduced. The number active devices in use are forecasted to reach 6.9 million units at the end of 2028. Yearly device shipments in this category will grow from 7.6 million units in 2023 to reach 27.4 million units in 2028.

The segment includes both multi-use trackers and single-use disposable trackers. The cold chain tracking and monitoring market is served by a wide range of players. ORBCOMM has a large installed base of connected vehicles and assets. The company is the number one player in the refrigerated trailer and container tracking segment with over 0.5 million units installed. Maersk has rolled out a system for real-time tracking of its entire fleet of around 380,000 refrigerated containers, making it the largest refrigerated container tracking project worldwide.

The container tracking specialist Globe Tracker is the third largest provider of tracking solutions for refrigerated containers. The company has equipped the major shipping company HapagLloyd's entire reefer container fleet with tracking units. Additional leading players in the refrigerated intermodal container tracking segment include Envotech, Cooltrax and Copeland (formerly Emerson Climate Technologies).

Leading refrigerated trailer tracking players moreover include Spireon, Schmitz Cargobull, CalAmp, EROAD, Krone, Samsara, Motive and Idem Telematics. Intermodal Telematics and SAVVY Telematics Systems are leading vendors of temperature-controlled tank container tracking solutions. DeltaTrak, Sensitech (part of Carrier), Controlant, Tive, Frigga (part of Dewav Electronic Technology) and Copeland (formerly Emerson Climate Technologies) are leading players in the refrigerated cargo tracking segment, each with hundreds of thousands of deployed real-time tracking devices. These companies' solutions are based on trackers that are placed together with the cargo during transport and can be used for various modes of transportation including air shipments.

Additional players in the segment include OnAsset Intelligence, Roambee, Adapt Ideations, Tempmate, Hive-Zox, Onset, Escavox, 7PSolutions, Intelyt and Qualcomm. Sensos and Trackonomy are also part of this segment, offering smart label solutions.

There are furthermore several cold chain logistics service providers that offer cargo location and condition tracking as a service for their customers, including DB Schenker, FedEx and UPS. The logistics industry is currently undergoing a major transformation. A number of events that have been disruptive for global supply chains have occurred during the past few years (e.g. the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ever Given Suez Canal blockage, the Red Sea crisis and the Panama Canal drought). These events highlight the need for greater visibility into the supply chain. The industry is now investing heavily in digital solutions to increase the security and resilience of the supply chains.

Goods transported in the cold chain are in many cases of higher value and more sensitive to unplanned stops and temperature deviations. Having access to real-time data on the location and condition of the cargo helps managers to save the cargo load if an unexpected event occurs. It also provides vital information and data on shipments which can be used to optimise the supply chain. Tracking solution providers can today support a wide range of applications and scenarios for refrigerated cargo and cargo containers. The solution providers are bolstered by the rapid development of satellite and cellular IoT network technologies, which enables the creation of even better solutions.

Highlights from the report

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the refrigerated cargo tracking value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Summary of major refrigerated cargo tracking initiatives worldwide.

Updated profiles of 79 cold chain tracking solution providers.

Detailed forecasts by market segment lasting until 2028.

The latest trends on cold chain logistics and the tracking of cargo and cargo carrying units including trailers, intermodal containers, ULDs and rail wagons.

This report answers the following questions

Which are the leading providers of cold chain tracking solutions?

What offerings are available from device vendors and service providers?

Which modes of refrigerated transport have the highest penetration rates?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of refrigerated cargo tracking solutions?

What are the latest trends on the cold chain tracking market?

What impact will regulations and legislations have on the market?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

How will the cold chain tracking industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Global Freight Transport Overview

1.1 International merchandise trade

1.1.1 Freight transportation modes

1.1.2 Logistics units and containerisation

1.1.3 Ports, terminals and trade lanes

1.1.4 Global container shipping companies and air cargo airlines

1.2 Containers, trailers, rail freight wagons and ULDs

1.2.1 Intermodal shipping containers

1.2.2 Trailers and semi-trailers

1.2.3 Rail freight wagons

1.2.4 Air freight unit load devices

2 The Cold Chain Industry

2.1 The cold supply chain

2.2 Goods transported in the cold chain

2.3 Cold chain regulations

2.4 Cold chain monitoring solutions

2.5 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.2.1 Refrigerated cargo and cargo carrying unit tracking solution providers

3.2.2 Refrigerated cargo container OEMs

3.2.3 Cold chain logistics service providers

3.3 Market drivers and barriers

3.4 Future industry trends

3.4.1 Cold chain monitoring solutions lead the cargo tracking market

3.4.2 Factory-installation of tracking solutions to drive adoption

3.4.3 Exceptional years in the shipping industry accelerate adoption of IoT solutions. 70

3.4.4 Sustainability goals can be reached by using real-time monitoring solutions

3.4.5 Incumbent data logger providers bet on real-time technologies

3.4.6 Network sunsets create opportunities for tracking solution providers

3.4.7 Smart labels may revolutionise parcel tracking

3.4.8 Shipment monitoring services become increasingly common

4 Cold Chain Tracking Solution Providers



4.1 Refrigerated cargo container tracking solution providers

AddSecure

ArrowSpot Systems

Astrata Europe (AddSecure)

Ayantra

Bosch

BoxPlus

CalAmp

CLS Group

Contguard

Cooltrax

Copeland

Digi International

Envotech

EROAD

G7 Connect

Globe Tracker

Idem Telematics (BPW)

Intermodal Telematics

Kirsen Global Security

Motive Technologies

ORBCOMM

Powerfleet

Samsara

SAVVY Telematic Systems

SCALAR (ZF)

Sensolus

Spireon (Solera)

Swinnus

T42 IoT Tracking Solutions

T Comm Telematics

Ubidata

Zenatek

4.2 Refrigerated cargo tracking solution providers

7PSolutions

Adapt Ideations

Berlinger Monitoring Solutions (Carrier)

CartaSense

Controlant

DeltaTrak

ELPRO (Bosch)

Escavox

Frigga (Shanghai Dewav IoT Technology)

Hanhaa

Hive-Zox

Intelyt

OnAsset Intelligence

Onset (LI-COR Environmental)

ParkourSC

Qualcomm

Roambee

Sendum Wireless

Sensitech (Carrier)

Sensos

Tempmate

Tive

Trackonomy Systems

Trusted

TSS

Versa

Xsense

4.3 Refrigerated cargo container OEMs

Carrier

China International Marine Containers (CIMC)

Cold Chain Technologies

Cryoport

CSafe Global

Daikin Industries

Envirotainer

Krone

Maersk Container Industry

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Schmitz Cargobull

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Thermo King (Trane Technologies)

Utility Trailer Manufacturing

4.4 Cold chain logistics service providers

DB Schenker

FedEx

Hapag-Lloyd

Maersk

UPS

ZIM

