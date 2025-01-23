WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 27, we observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest German Nazi concentration and extermination camp. Established by the UN General Assembly in 2005, this day honors the memory of those persecuted by Nazism. The European Network Remembrance and Solidarity (ENRS) invites communities to join this commemoration through its annual campaign. This year it highlights the life and work of Mieczysław Kościelniak — an Auschwitz prisoner and artist who powerfully documented camp life through his drawings.

Auschwitz is a symbol of the Holocaust, but this unprecedented crime against humanity took place wherever the influence of the Third Reich reached. As a result of the Shoah, nearly 6 million Jews lost their lives, of which about half are victims of different concentration and extermination camps.

To reflect on the lessons of this tragedy, the ENRS each year takes part in the commemoration of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year, we launched an education and information campaign across our social media channels and digital platforms, highlighting the extent and impact of the Holocaust. An educational toolkit, thought-provoking scholarly articles, an interactive map, and audiovisual materials are just some of the initiatives we have planned.

A poignant and opening highlight of the campaign is a short film showcasing the work of Mieczysław Kościelniak—a painter, graphic artist, and prisoner of the German death camp Auschwitz. Kościelniak created approximately 300 drawings in the camp, documenting the daily lives of its prisoners. While imprisoned, he was an active member of the clandestine Union of Armed Struggle, tasked with documenting Nazi crimes through his artwork. Smuggled out of the camp hidden in bundles of dirty laundry, these drawings now serve not only as a record of tragedy but also as an extraordinary testament to resistance and the resilience of the human spirit.

Watch the spot here: https://youtu.be/vWGIbGprwiw

We invite you to join us in commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day by sharing the spot about Mieczysław Kościelniak’s powerful work, and participating in our other initiatives. Explore our educational resources, take part in the conversation, and help ensure that the stories of resistance and resilience remain a vital part of our collective history.

More information on this year's campaign can be found here.

Contact:

Magdalena Żelazowska

magdalena.zelazowska@enrs.eu

+48 500 395 489

Source: ENRS