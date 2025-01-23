nocnoc wins “Best Commerce or Multi-Vendor Platform” VIP Award at NRF 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nocnoc, a leading cross-border e-commerce platform connecting international sellers with Latin America's largest marketplaces, is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Commerce or Multi-Vendor Platform at the prestigious Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Awards. The ceremony was held during the NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show , which took place in New York City, United States, on January 10, 2025.

The Best Commerce or Multi-Vendor Platform award celebrates companies that empower brands and retailers with robust, flexible, and seamlessly integrated solutions to optimize their strategies, enhance customer experiences, and streamline operations.

"Working with nocnoc has been a smooth and rewarding experience. Their custom solutions and deep knowledge of the region have been crucial in helping us streamline operations and expand our presence. With their support, we’ve seen significant growth in Latin America and are confident this is just the beginning." said Sol Kahan, Director of Sales at Ted’s Electronics.

nocnoc simplifies the complexities of cross-border selling by providing a 360-degree solution—one that includes seamless marketplace integration, international logistics, custom and duties handling, customer support in native languages, and tailored marketing and pricing strategies that resonate with local audiences. With nocnoc, brands gain the flexibility and tools to grow their presence and thrive in one of the world’s most dynamic e-commerce regions.

“Our mission is to unlock the potential of Latin America for every international seller by providing a frictionless, effortless experience,” said Ilan Bajarlia, CEO and Co-Founder of nocnoc. “This recognition is a testament to our efforts to empower global brands while showcasing the immense opportunities this region offers.”

“The inspiration behind the VIP Awards was to highlight the exceptional solutions available,” said Vicki Cantrell, founder and CEO of the VIP Awards. According to Vendors In Partnership, the finalist companies are revolutionizing the retail industry with each innovative step they take.

This recognition underscores nocnoc’s commitment to helping U.S. brands expand effortlessly into Latin America by connecting them with top local marketplaces, streamlining operations, enhancing customer experiences, and driving growth across the region.

About nocnoc

nocnoc is the largest cross-border e-commerce facilitator, connecting international sellers with over 650 million customers across 15+ marketplaces in Latin America. Founded in 2018, nocnoc provides end-to-end solutions that empower sellers and brands to scale quickly and efficiently in Latin America’s dynamic retail market.

For more information, visit https://nocnocstore.com .

About NRF and the VIP Awards

The National Retail Federation ( NRF ) has been the voice of retail for over a century, representing an industry that contributes $5.3 trillion annually to the U.S. GDP. NRF’s annual event, Retail’s Big Show, held every January in New York City, is the retail industry’s most influential gathering. Bringing together over 40,000 attendees from around the world, including 20,000 retail professionals and representatives from more than 5,000 brands, the event serves as a global stage for innovation, networking, and the future of retail.

The Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and partnerships within the retail ecosystem. With nominees spanning global leaders in technology, commerce, and supply chain, the awards spotlight the companies shaping the industry. Past and current nominees have included names such as Mirakl, VTEX, and Toshiba. Being named the Best Commerce or Multi-Vendor Platform places nocnoc alongside some of the most groundbreaking companies in the retail sector, affirming its leadership in cross-border e-commerce.