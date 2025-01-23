Acute External Ventricular Drain Market Research 2024: Global Forecasts 2025-2035 - Rising Neurological Disorder Incidence and Increased Demand for Neurosurgical Procedures Spur Growth

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute External Ventricular Drain Market by Indication, by Patient Type, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global acute external ventricular drain market was estimated to be USD 278.5 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 650.7 Million by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period 2025-2035

The market will grow due to several factors, including rising neurological disorder incidence, technological advancements, increased demand for neurosurgical procedures, improved awareness and diagnosis, and favorable reimbursement policies.







The demand for EVD systems is driven by an increase in neurosurgeries brought on by a rise in disorders like trauma, cerebrovascular accidents, and infections of the central nervous system. In developed areas, healthcare insurance and reimbursement programs can lower costs for people in need of EVD procedures, which will spur market expansion.

The comprehensive academic health university in Texas, U.S., UTHealth Houston, for example, announced in May 2023 that it had received nearly US$ 13 million in federal grant funds to research treatments for traumatic brain injury, which kills 190 people on average and hospitalizes another 600 every day in the United States.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of neurological disorders like traumatic brain injuries and hydrocephalus, significant healthcare spending, and the presence of key market players driving innovation and availability of advanced EVD systems in the region.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of neurological conditions, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a rising number of brain injury cases due to traffic accidents and aging populations, especially in countries like China and India. For instance, the U.S. FDA approved updated EVD systems with improved safety features such as infection-resistant catheters.



By indication, the traumatic brain injury segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global acute external ventricular drain market in 2024 owing to the rising incidence of road accidents, sports injuries, and falls, which are major causes of traumatic brain injuries requiring immediate intervention through EVD to relieve intracranial pressure.

For instance, Integra LifeSciences reported positive clinical and financial results in July 2023 for the Codman Bactiseal External Ventricular Drain (EVD) catheter used to treat hydrocephalus, a consequence of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH). Additionally, the posterior fossa tumor segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of brain tumors located in the posterior fossa region, requiring EVD systems for surgical intervention and managing post-operative complications like hydrocephalus.



By patient type, the adult segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global acute external ventricular drain market in 2024 owing to the higher prevalence of conditions such as traumatic brain injuries, strokes, and aneurysms in the adult population, which often necessitate the use of EVD systems.

For instance, the medical technology company Luciole Medical AG, which specializes in specialist catheters and measuring probes for neurosurgical purposes, purchased Spiegelberg shares from the German healthcare corporation SHS Capital in June 2023. Additionally, the pediatric segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of pediatric hydrocephalus, particularly in neonates and infants with congenital brain disorders or brain hemorrhages, driving demand for EVD systems in pediatric care.



By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global acute external ventricular drain market in 2024 owing to the availability of advanced neurosurgical infrastructure, highly trained specialists, and increased patient admissions for severe neurological conditions in hospitals.

For instance, in May of 2023 the development of intelligent EVD systems by companies such as Integra LifeSciences that incorporate intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring. By offering real-time data, these technologies enhance clinical results and minimize manual interventions. Additionally, the ambulatory surgery centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing preference for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, shorter hospital stays, and cost-effective treatment options provided by ambulatory surgery centers.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $278.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $650.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Indication, Patient Type, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Johnson & Johnson (Codman Neurosurgical)

Natus Medical Incorporated

Raumedic AG

Sophysa

Moller Medical GmbH

Beckersmith Medical, Inc.

Biometrix

Haiying Medical

Shenzhen Antmed Co., Ltd.

Orsan Medical Technologies

Acute External Ventricular Drain Market Analysis & Forecast by Indication 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Mn)

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage into CSF

Meningitis

Posterior Fossa Tumor

Subdural Hematoma (SDH)

Hematomas Posterior Fossa

IV Ventricle Obstruction

Others

Acute External Ventricular Drain Market Analysis & Forecast by Patient Type 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Mn)

Pediatric

Adult

Acute External Ventricular Drain Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Mn)

Hospitals

Pediatric Care Center

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Acute External Ventricular Drain Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Mn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxpwbk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment