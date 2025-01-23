Regtech Market Size, Regional Share Forecast and Growth Opportunity Analysis, with Profiles of IBM, Deloitte, Thomson Reuters, PWC, MetricStream, Jumio, ACTICO, Acuity, Ascent Technologies and More

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regtech Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regtech market is estimated to grow from US$ 7.55 billion in 2023 to US$ 42.73 billion by 2031, with a projected CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2031.

The regtech market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Factors such as the rise in fraudulent activities such as money laundering and phishing have created a need for robust regulatory technology solutions across the globe, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Regtech solutions help organizations to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, ensuring compliance with regulations. Moreover, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies, such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and cloud computing, has played a major role in driving the regtech market. Additionally, increasing preference for above-mentioned advanced technologies across the globe is expected to bring new regtech market trends in the coming years.







In terms of CAGR, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific regtech market is segmented into Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is witnessing significant investments in digital transformation and the adoption of innovative technologies. The rapid development of domestic businesses, extensive infrastructure development, and a surge in GDP in various countries facilitate the regtech market expansion. Over the past four years, the internet economy in Asia alone has experienced remarkable growth, with its size increasing more than threefold to reach a value of US$ 100 billion in 2019. This growth can be attributed to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines, which have witnessed annual growth rates ranging from 20% to 30%. Thus, the aforementioned trends are anticipated to propel the regtech market in the coming years.



Regulatory Technology (Regtech) is an emerging platform that combines regulations with technology to facilitate compliance with increasingly complex regulations in various industries, including banking, finance, communication, and energy. Regtech solutions serve users by providing in-process monitoring and offering solutions to address points that do not comply with regulations. As a result, regtech helps companies generate cost-effective and real-time solutions from their risk and compliance units.



IBM, Deloitte, Thomson Reuters, PWC, Broadridge Financial Solutions, MetricStream, Jumio, ACTICO, Acuity Group and Ascent Technologies are among the vital players profiled in the regtech market report. The regtech market report emphasizes the key factors driving the market and prominent players' developments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2023 7.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2031 42.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. Regtech Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Regtech Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Regtech Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Consequences of Fraudulent Activities in Financial Operations

5.2.2 Collaborations Between National Regulators and Financial Institutions

5.2.3 Digitization of Business Operations

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Development and Deployment Costs

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Low Entry Barriers for SaaS-based Solutions

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Expansion of AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain Applications

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Regtech Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Regtech Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.2 Regtech Market Forecast Analysis



7. Regtech Market Analysis - by Component

7.1 Solutions

7.2 Services



8. Regtech Market Analysis - by Deployment

8.1 On-premise

8.2 Cloud



9. Regtech Market Analysis - by Enterprise Size

9.1 SMEs

9.2 Large Enterprises



10. Regtech Market Analysis - by Application

10.1 Risk and Compliance Management

10.2 AML and Fraud Management

10.3 Identity Management



11. Regtech Market Analysis - by Industry Vertical

11.1 Banks

11.2 Insurance

11.3 Others



12. Regtech Market - Geographical Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Company Positioning & Concentration

13.2 Heat Map Analysis



14. Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Initiative

14.3 Product Development

14.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.5 Partnership and Collaboration



15. Company Profiles

IBM

Deloitte

Thomson Reuters

PWC

Broadridge Financial Solutions

MetricStream

Jumio

ACTICO

Acuity Group

Ascent Technologies

