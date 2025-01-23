UK Full-Service Restaurants Industry Research Report 2024: Cost-of-Living Crisis Forces Consumers to Cut Back on Spending at Restaurants

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Full-Service Restaurants in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Disposable income levels determine spending on restaurants with Britons generally spending less on eating out during periods of rising inflation as everything gets more expensive. The pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis have threatened the performance of industry players. Industry revenue is falling at a compound annual rate of 2.3% over the five years through 2023-24 to approximately £23.3 billion, including growth of 2.3% in 2023-24.



This industry is composed of sit-down restaurants where customers are served while seated or serve themselves at a kiosk. This industry includes both licensed and unlicensed restaurants, but not cafes and takeaway establishments.



