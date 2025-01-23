Europe Gaming Controller Market Forecast to 2030, with Leading Player Profiles for Guillemot, Microsoft, Logitech, Corsair Gaming, ACCO Brands, Mad Catz Global, Sabrent, Sony, Razer and Nintendo

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Gaming Controller Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis by Product Type, Compatibility, Connectivity, Distribution Channel, and End use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European gaming controller market was valued at US$ 427.57 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 825.25 million by 2030 with an estimated CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.







Technological Advancements Drive Europe's Gaming Controller Market



Manufacturers are continuously innovating in controller technology. For instance, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion sensors, and touch-sensitive surfaces are integrated into modern controllers, enhancing the gaming experience. These innovations attract consumers seeking cutting-edge technology in their gaming peripherals. One of the key advancements in game controller engineering is the enhanced precision offered to gamers. Precision is crucial in gaming as it can significantly impact gameplay and overall user experience. Advanced technologies such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are now being integrated into controllers to provide gamers with a more realistic touch and feel while playing.



These features enable precise control over in-game actions, giving gamers a competitive edge. Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers offer enhanced precision in game controllers. Precise control over in-game actions give gamers a competitive edge. Realistic touch elevates the overall gaming experience. Also, wireless connectivity has become a standard feature in modern gaming controllers, eliminating the hassle of tangled wires. This advancement not only provides freedom of movement but also enables seamless integration with multiple gaming platforms. Many controllers utilize Bluetooth technology, allowing players to connect wirelessly to gaming consoles, mobile devices, and PCs.



Wireless controllers are designed to minimize input lag and latency, ensuring a seamless gaming experience. Controllers offer extended wireless range, enabling players to immerse themselves in gameplay from a distance. Wireless connectivity has redefined how players interact with games, providing convenience and flexibility like never before. Therefore, technological advancements drive the gaming controller market.



Europe Gaming Controller Market Overview



Across Europe, the use of video games is increasing. According to the industry body ISFE, half of the population aged 6-64 plays video games. The number rises significantly for 6-10-year-olds (68%), and those aged 11-14 (79%) and 15-24 (72%). Various companies are investing and taking various initiatives in the video game sector. For instance, in February 2024, equity group Carlyle announced the sale of UK video games maker Jagex to Europe's CVC Capital Partners in partnership with US-based Haveni Investments. Also, in May 2023, Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced the launch of Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld in Europe.



Logitech G Cloud is available in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland. Similarly, a French SME, a manufacturer of consumer electronics for gaming, announced that it would expand its market in Europe. The company requested distributors in Germany, Austria, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Greece, Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Romania. In addition to traditional gaming accessories, the company offers uniquely designed game controllers for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.



Europe Gaming Controller Market Segmentation

The European gaming controller market is categorized into product type, compatibility, connectivity, distribution channel, end use, and country.

Based on product type, the Europe gaming controller market is segmented into gamepad, joystick, trackball, steering wheel, throttle quadrant, and others. The gamepad segment held the largest market share in 2022.

In terms of compatibility, the Europe gaming controller market is categorized into pcs, console, and mobile. The pcs segment held the largest market share in 2022.

By connectivity, the Europe gaming controller market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. The wired segment held a larger market share in 2022.

Based on type distribution channel, the Europe gaming controller market is bifurcated into offline and online. The offline segment held a larger market share in 2022.

In terms of end use, the Europe gaming controller market is bifurcated into personal and commercial. The personal segment held a larger market share in 2022.

By country, the Europe gaming controller market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Germany dominated the Europe gaming controller market share in 2022.

Guillemot Corp, Microsoft, Logitech International, Corsair Gaming, ACCO Brands, Mad Catz Global, Sabrent, Sony Group, Razer and Nintendo are some of the leading companies operating in the European gaming controller market.

Market Highlights

Based on product type, Europe's gaming controller market is segmented into gamepad, joystick, trackball, steering wheel, throttle quadrant, and others. The gamepad segment held 39.1% market share in 2022, amassing US$ 167.35 million. It is projected to garner US$ 365.07 million by 2030 to register 10.2% CAGR during 2022-2030.

In terms of compatibility, the European gaming controller market is segmented into PCs, console and mobile. The PCs segment held 44% share of Europe's gaming controller market in 2022, amassing US$ 188.30 million. It is anticipated to garner US$ 306 million by 2030 to expand at 6.3% CAGR during 2022-2030.

The wired segment held 61.5% share of Europe gaming controller market in 2022, amassing US$ 262.94 million. It is projected to garner US$ 465.16 million by 2030 to expand at 7.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

The offline segment held 62.3% share of Europe gaming controller market in 2022, amassing US$ 266.37 million. It is predicted to garner US$ 475.95 million by 2030 to expand at 7.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.

The personal segment held 64.7% share of Europe gaming controller market in 2022, amassing US$ 276.47 million. It is estimated to garner US$ 501.63 million by 2030 to expand at 7.7% CAGR during 2022-2030.

This analysis states that Germany captured 25.7% share of Europe gaming controller market in 2022. It was assessed at US$ 109.85 million in 2022 and is likely to hit US$ 213.72 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2030.

In August 2023, Thrustmaster, a brand of Guillemot Corp unveiled its new racing wheel mounting system, including a rotary spinner knob. The SimTask Steering Kit complements the heavy vehicle driving simulators. It allows gamers to set up their racing wheel flat-mounted, delivering an immersive experience when driving farm machinery. The product is compatible with Thrustmaster T128 and T248 racing wheels.

In May 2022, Microsoft Corp announced a new Controller Bar for Windows Insiders, which offers an Xbox Game bar preview. The bar is compatible with Windows 11 PC having. Insider Preview is built in the Dev and Beta Channels.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $427.57 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $825.25 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Europe





